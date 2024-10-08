Frozen Graham Cracker Treats Are Only 3 Ingredients And Totally Customizable

While you can certainly swap cookies for macarons when making bite-sized ice cream sandwiches, why not simplify the process even more and use graham crackers? While these crunchy and sweet packaged snacks aren't necessarily tiny, they serve as the perfect base for delectable handheld treats. With only a small amount of prep work, you can create a delicious ice cream sandwich alternative using just graham crackers, peanut butter, and frozen whipped topping.

Unlike homemade whipped cream, Cool Whip or frozen whipped topping contains only a small amount of real cream, and is mainly composed of hydrogenated oils, corn syrup, skim milk, and added flavors. Furthermore, Cool Whip is generally considered more stable than whipped cream; this creamy topping won't turn your crunchy graham crackers to mush during the sandwich-making process.

To make these simple treats, divide your graham crackers into squares and allow the Cool Whip to soften slightly after removing it from the freezer. Spread your favorite peanut butter on half of the crackers and add Cool Whip to the other half. Assemble both sides to create sweet and creamy peanut butter sandwiches. If you're making several at once, press each individual sandwich onto a lined baking sheet and freeze for at least three hours before storing them together in a resealable freezer-safe bag. In addition to being incredibly easy to make, you can adjust the filling to suit your personal taste.