Homemade Gummies Are Only 4 Ingredients And You Can Use Any Fruit You Like

Gummies are a great treat for the whole family. And while they're widely available in stores, you can also make them at home — in fact, the process is simpler than you'd think, with only four ingredients — three if you swap out agar agar for gelatin (both of which act as the thickening agent that give gummies their chewy bounce).

For a vegan version, use the juice of two lemons, ⅓ cup of honey, agar agar, and one punnet of fruit — about eight to 12 ounces. Blend everything but the agar agar with ¾ cup of water, and then heat it on the stove. Add about a teaspoon of agar agar for every cup of fruit puree and bring it to a boil. Let everything cool slightly, and pour the mix into your mold of choice.

For a version with gelatin, combine a pound of pureed fruit with ¾ cup of water (or use one cup of fruit juice) with three tablespoons of honey. Bring your mix to a boil, drop the heat, and then pour in three tablespoons of gelatin. Stir it all until the gelatin fully dissolves.

From here, fill some silicone molds with the gooey combination and refrigerate for about 20 minutes to set. Recipes using agar agar will set at room temperature, but regular gelatin will require refrigeration.

The serving size will depend on how large your molds are, but needless to say, there will be enough to fill lunchboxes (both child and adult ones) for at least a few days. Keeping the gummies sealed will maintain their freshness and texture for up to six months – though keep in mind that the longer they sit, the more concentrated the flavor will become, eventually growing too tart for some palates.