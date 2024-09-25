The Bold Ingredient Upgrade For Chili With More Depth Of Flavor

When adding espresso to chili, make sure that you're using espresso powder, not just your own espresso beans that have been ground up. The reasoning here is that espresso powder is an intense and concentrated version of instant coffee that's made specifically to dissolve into liquids quickly. It's commonly used by bakers to add richness to baked goods like cookies and cakes, and as a flavor enhancer in dry rubs for barbecue and other protein-forward recipes. Ground espresso made of roasted coffee beans is way coarser, which might not feel so nice on your tongue as you eat your chili (or any other dishes).

For your chili recipe, start off with about one tablespoon of espresso powder added to your pot, in the same step where you sprinkle in your other dry spices. Taste the chili and add more as needed. If you want to boost your dish even further, consider matching the coffee up with a touch of cocoa powder, or adding a pinch of cinnamon to help warm up the flavor profile even more.

Once your dish is ready, you can serve it alongside some classic chili favorites, like a freshly-baked piece of cornbread, or a sprinkling of cheddar cheese. You can even opt to experiment with some unique chili toppings, like crumbled bacon or roasted red peppers. The smoky essence of bacon could be a perfect match for the hint of coffee.