Swap Vodka For A Darker Liquor When Making Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martinis

Espresso martinis are certainly having a moment of renewed popularity since they were introduced in the 1980s. If you're a fan of pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cold brews, what's stopping you from making a pumpkin spice espresso martini? Whether you choose to elevate your espresso martini with coffee creamer that already contains pumpkin spice flavors or you decide to add pumpkin spice syrup, don't stop there. While vodka is great for a basic espresso martini (along with coffee liqueur and espresso) its simplicity doesn't bring much to a pumpkin spice version. Instead, boost the complexity of your drink by using a darker liquor that will amplify the flavors of pumpkin spice while not overpowering the flavor of the espresso.

Darker liquors have long been associated with coffee drinks like Irish coffee, Caribbean coffee, and carajillo, so adding them to an espresso martini makes all kinds of sense. Purists need not worry because an espresso martini already doesn't technically meet the requirements of being a martini, so making it with a darker liquor instead of vodka isn't a faux pas. (Strictly speaking, a martini includes gin and vermouth, though vodka martinis have become more widely accepted over the years.) Which dark liquor you choose is up to you, though we have some suggestions and considerations for you to ponder.