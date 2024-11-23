The State That Beats New York In Maple Syrup Production By Over A Million Gallons
The United States produces about 4.2 million gallons of maple syrup each year, and more than half of it comes from Vermont, according to Statista. In 2024, New York produced a respectable 846 thousand gallons of maple syrup, but Vermont dwarfed that volume with over two million gallons produced. The total U.S. production volume is less than half of Canada's 10.42 million gallons (per Statista), but it's still a significant amount of domestic syrup hitting the shelves.
The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association was founded in 1893 to bring together maple packers, equipment manufacturers, maple sugar makers, and industry leaders across the state. As one of the oldest agricultural organizations in the country, it created a certification program to standardize quality, safety, and best practices around maple syrup production. New York also has a state maple syrup association that hosts an annual conference to teach farmers and high school students how to produce maple syrup. Vermont evaluates its maple syrup slightly differently than Canadian producers, and there are four grades of Vermont syrup: golden color with delicate taste, amber color with rich taste, dark color with robust taste, and very dark color with strong taste. Curious about grading and production? Here's all you need to know about maple syrup.
Crowd-pleasing maple syrup recipes
Maple syrup brings a distinct sweetness to holiday brunch and potluck recipes, or it can kick up a recipe's flavor profile any time of year. Dark and very dark syrups have stronger flavors that hold up well to cooking and baking. Starting with a simple maple syrup recipe, a bourbon maple syrup infusion is anything but basic. The rich flavor of bourbon melds with butter and maple syrup to create a thick sauce perfect for topping chicken and waffles, french toast, or berries and yogurt. Want something truly decadent? Espresso maple bacon is easy to make and adds layers of flavor when served with scrambled eggs and Vermont cheddar on a toasted bun. How about a two-ingredient easy caramel sauce? Spoiler alert: it only takes maple syrup and olive oil and can be used in place of caramel on nearly anything.
A good maple syrup can stand on its own. Add a dash to gin- or bourbon-based cocktails for a sweet twist. The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association recommends muddling maple syrup with orange peel and orange bitters to create a maple-gin old-fashioned. The combination of gin, maple, and orange creates a bright winter cocktail. Not interested in cocktails? Keep it simple. Pour golden or amber syrup over this golden cornmeal waffle recipe or coconutty vegan waffles for people with food allergies or those cutting back on milk, eggs, and butter.