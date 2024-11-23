The State That Beats New York In Maple Syrup Production By Over A Million Gallons

The United States produces about 4.2 million gallons of maple syrup each year, and more than half of it comes from Vermont, according to Statista. In 2024, New York produced a respectable 846 thousand gallons of maple syrup, but Vermont dwarfed that volume with over two million gallons produced. The total U.S. production volume is less than half of Canada's 10.42 million gallons (per Statista), but it's still a significant amount of domestic syrup hitting the shelves.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association was founded in 1893 to bring together maple packers, equipment manufacturers, maple sugar makers, and industry leaders across the state. As one of the oldest agricultural organizations in the country, it created a certification program to standardize quality, safety, and best practices around maple syrup production. New York also has a state maple syrup association that hosts an annual conference to teach farmers and high school students how to produce maple syrup. Vermont evaluates its maple syrup slightly differently than Canadian producers, and there are four grades of Vermont syrup: golden color with delicate taste, amber color with rich taste, dark color with robust taste, and very dark color with strong taste. Curious about grading and production? Here's all you need to know about maple syrup.