The Best Brunch Features A Bourbon-Infused Touch

A splash of booze is often a welcome addition to brunch, whether it's in a sparkling mimosa made with Champagne or cava or a spicy bloody Mary. But to really elevate the experience, try adding a little alcohol to your food, too. Bourbon maple syrup is a great way to give your brunch dishes a boozy boost, and it's so easy to make.

Homemade bourbon syrup only requires a few ingredients: 100% pure maple syrup, bourbon, butter, and salt. The process involves heating a cup of syrup in a pan, stirring in a tablespoon of butter, adding a couple of tablespoons of your whiskey, and letting the mixture boil briefly. Including more bourbon will give the syrup an extra kick, and adding a pinch of salt will help to balance the sweet-savory flavor.

This flavorful syrup works beautifully drizzled over fluffy pancakes, crispy chicken and waffles, or French toast. You could also use it to glaze breakfast meats — maple syrup goes great with bacon, and using a whiskey-infused version to coat the savory strips is even more special. Try serving the syrup with mixed berries on top of whipped cream or Greek yogurt for a sweeter side dish. Or, you could even pour the syrup into your coffee for a sweet yet punchy brunch time beverage.