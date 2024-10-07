The 2 Unlikely Pantry Staples That Combine To Make An Easy Caramel Sauce

The internet has lit up over a new kind of homemade caramel sauce — one that's easier, quicker, and doesn't require any cooking at all. If you're fed up with sweating over a stove when all you want is something to top your next ice cream sundae, this could be just the thing for you. This new "caramel" comes from the glorious combination of two unlikely pantry staples — so chances are, you won't even need to buy anything. Rather, just go to your cupboard and find some maple syrup and olive oil.

Yup, that's all it takes. Just grab equal parts of each and place them in a bowl at the same time (no need to stream in the oil as you would for a dressing, for example). Whisk constantly until it's fully emulsified since that agitation is what's going to allow the syrup and oil to combine. It's that easy!

Just make sure you use cold, pure maple syrup (without additives, which can affect the sauce's ability to emulsify) and high-quality, extra virgin olive oil. With such a simple sauce, using quality ingredients is important. This will help replicate the mouthfeel you crave in a great caramel, and you'll have a sweet, earthy, slightly nutty sauce perfect for drizzling. You could even add a pinch of flaky salt to draw out the deeper flavors in the syrup. After all, who doesn't like salted caramel?