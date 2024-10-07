The 2 Unlikely Pantry Staples That Combine To Make An Easy Caramel Sauce
The internet has lit up over a new kind of homemade caramel sauce — one that's easier, quicker, and doesn't require any cooking at all. If you're fed up with sweating over a stove when all you want is something to top your next ice cream sundae, this could be just the thing for you. This new "caramel" comes from the glorious combination of two unlikely pantry staples — so chances are, you won't even need to buy anything. Rather, just go to your cupboard and find some maple syrup and olive oil.
Yup, that's all it takes. Just grab equal parts of each and place them in a bowl at the same time (no need to stream in the oil as you would for a dressing, for example). Whisk constantly until it's fully emulsified since that agitation is what's going to allow the syrup and oil to combine. It's that easy!
Just make sure you use cold, pure maple syrup (without additives, which can affect the sauce's ability to emulsify) and high-quality, extra virgin olive oil. With such a simple sauce, using quality ingredients is important. This will help replicate the mouthfeel you crave in a great caramel, and you'll have a sweet, earthy, slightly nutty sauce perfect for drizzling. You could even add a pinch of flaky salt to draw out the deeper flavors in the syrup. After all, who doesn't like salted caramel?
The sauce pairs well with more than just desserts
While this unique combo is not a traditional caramel sauce, it is certainly caramel-esque, and it has a beautifully complex flavor brought on by the bitter notes of the olive oil and the woody sweetness of the maple syrup. Because it's so unique, the sauce presents a world of opportunity when it comes to new and exciting ways to use caramel. You're not just limited to ice cream here.
It's great on sweets like some light, fluffy pancakes, or it can complement the nuttiness in some golden cornmeal waffles. But it's equally good when it comes to more savory pursuits, too. Why not use it as a sticky glaze to roast your vegetables to perfection? This caramel sauce is very olive oil-forward, and replicates the almost bitter aftertaste characteristic of the traditional kind, so it makes for a great pairing for veggies that have a natural sweetness, like parsnips or carrots. Or perhaps you could use it as a simple marinade to warm up your grilling game.