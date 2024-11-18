Make Beets More Flavorful With One Easy Method

Whether you love them or hate them, beets have the power to elevate any dish — if you know how to bring out their full flavor. On their own, beets are known for their earthy, bitter, and mildly sweet taste. While you can use certain cooking methods to tame their flavor, you can also try enhancing the taste of beets by marinating them.

Marinades are commonly used to infuse flavor into meats or vegetables via the use of oils and spices, and can also tenderize them with acids such as vinegar or lemon. Beets are a particularly excellent vegetable to use with this method, as their earthy sweetness can be balanced with the tanginess of a marinade and their natural hard texture will be softened, making them easier to cook or eat.

If you don't want to worry about the time and ingredients it takes to marinate beets for a recipe, you can often find ready-to-go options at the grocery store. Otherwise, cook your beets (boiled, roasted, etc.) and mix together your marinade of choice. Then, coat the cooked veggies and let them sit for eight hours or overnight.