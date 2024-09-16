The Cooking Method To Tame The Flavor Of Beets

Let's admit it: Beets have a deep earthy flavor that simply isn't everyone's cup of tea. Nevertheless, they are packed with important nutrients like iron, fiber, manganese, potassium, and folate, making them a great vegetable to incorporate into your diet. If a beet's intense flavor is the only thing stopping you from enjoying its many health benefits, fret not: There is a trick to tone its taste down. All you have to do is boil it!

There are several ways to cook beets, and each method affects the root vegetable's flavor in different ways. Boiling tames their punchy taste and makes it more palatable for those who don't quite fancy its earthy intensity. Besides, this method takes very little prep. Just clean the beet, trim off most of its stem as well as the bottom, and pop it in a pot of water. There's no need to peel it until after it's cooked — that's a beet mistake you're wasting effort on. Make sure to leave an inch of the stem on, as well: This will reduce the amount of purple pigment that bleeds from the veggie and leaks into the water, which could mute the vibrant hue.

To make the beets taste even better, consider adding some salt and red wine vinegar to the water as well. They will help balance the bitter and earthy flavor. In fact, it's a method that even pro chef Geoffrey Zakarian swears by, though he also adds coriander, peppercorns, and sugar to the liquid.