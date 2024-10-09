Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin?

From tequila to scotch, Costco's Kirkland Signature line of liquors offers quality spirits at affordable prices, but it does not make any of them. Instead, the line is produced through partnerships with name-brand distillers. Corporativo Destileria Santa Lucia from Mexico makes Kirkland Signature Tequila, and its scotch comes from Alexander Murray & Co. in Scotland. The producer of Kirkland's Signature London Dry Gin has long been a mystery ... but no more. Costco's London Dry Gin is made right here in the United States by Tennessee Distilling.

According to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTP, Tennessee Distilling from Columbia, Tennessee, produces the Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin. The TTP regulates spirits and alcoholic beverages, and every bottle of liquor sold in the U.S. must have its bottle label approved by the TTP. While the label itself does not have to list the producer, the liquor's application process does, so a search of the database reveals the source. The TTP approved the label for Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin on March 4, 2024 and Tennessee Distilling is the manufacturer.

It makes sense for the Kirkland Signature Tennessee Whiskey and Whiskey Old Fashioned to come from Tennessee, but London Dry Gin? Gin may be the national drink of England, but London Dry Gin does not have to be made in London.