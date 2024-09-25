The Major Name Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature K-Cups
Year after year, customers keep returning for Costco's low prices and bulk quantities. These prices are even better bargains when purchasing the store's brand, Kirkland Signature. Since Costco's brand outsources quality manufacturers to supply their products, it means you get incredible goods, like single-serve coffee cups, at a fraction of the cost.
This principle applies to Costco's Kirkland Signature K-Cups, which are produced by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. The partnership between Costco and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR — owned by Keurig) happened in 2012. Then, in 2018, Keurig GMCR was acquired by a parent holding company, JAB Holdings. GMCR and JAB Holding Company produce some of the most recognized single-serve coffees and beverages, such as Krispy Kreme, Peet's Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Panera Bread, and The Original Donut Shop.
With this deal, Green Mountain Roasters specifically crafts blends that are available at Costco and are officially Keurig licensed. The Keurig logo stamped clearly on the product's packaging signifies that these coffee pods will work for all Keurig single-serve coffee makers. It also means that the coffee pods are tested for taste, quality, and safety. Like its coffee, Costco uses another popular brand to manufacture its Greek yogurt – and does the same for many of its other off-label products to provide quality at decent prices.
Variety and cost of Kirkland K-Cups
Since partnering with Green Mountain Coffee Roasting and Keurig, Costco now sells a variety of Kirkland Signature K-Cups. This way, there's a coffee pod for everyone's tastes. Kirkland Signature K-Cups currently come in four varieties: Breakfast Blend (light roast), Summit Roast (medium roast), Pacific Bold (dark roast), and House Decaf (medium roast). The boxes come with 120 coffee pods for approximately $38.00 — though store prices may vary based on location.
At about $0.32 per cup, you can try the double pod hack to boost your coffee intake and flavor. While the price remains affordable, the coffee quality does not diminish. Kirkland Signature K-Cup drinkers can rejoice because every K-cup in their line-up is USDA Certified Organic, Fair Trade Certified, and made from 100% arabica beans. Typically, when comparing robusta versus arabica coffee, arabica prevails in terms of smoothness and sweetness, creating a cup of coffee that makes your taste buds and your wallet happy.