The Major Name Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature K-Cups

Year after year, customers keep returning for Costco's low prices and bulk quantities. These prices are even better bargains when purchasing the store's brand, Kirkland Signature. Since Costco's brand outsources quality manufacturers to supply their products, it means you get incredible goods, like single-serve coffee cups, at a fraction of the cost.

This principle applies to Costco's Kirkland Signature K-Cups, which are produced by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. The partnership between Costco and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR — owned by Keurig) happened in 2012. Then, in 2018, Keurig GMCR was acquired by a parent holding company, JAB Holdings. GMCR and JAB Holding Company produce some of the most recognized single-serve coffees and beverages, such as Krispy Kreme, Peet's Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Panera Bread, and The Original Donut Shop.

With this deal, Green Mountain Roasters specifically crafts blends that are available at Costco and are officially Keurig licensed. The Keurig logo stamped clearly on the product's packaging signifies that these coffee pods will work for all Keurig single-serve coffee makers. It also means that the coffee pods are tested for taste, quality, and safety. Like its coffee, Costco uses another popular brand to manufacture its Greek yogurt – and does the same for many of its other off-label products to provide quality at decent prices.