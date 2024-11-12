Forget Cakes, Make An Ice Cream Pizza For A More Customizable Treat

Along with using hot fudge, caramel sauce, or Tajín to spice up your next bowl of vanilla ice cream, transforming this frozen treat into a visually appealing, shareable dessert is well worth the effort. While you can always follow pro tips for crafting the perfect ice cream cake, why not try an ice cream pizza with a wider variety of toppings? Whether you're after a sweet slice covered in fresh fruit or crushed cookies and whipped cream, the versatility of this unique confection is unmatched. The added ingredients of an ice cream pizza are sprinkled on top rather than layered within, giving you even more room to be creative.

To make a whimsical ice cream pie, start by deciding what type of crust you want. Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe and press the dough onto a 12-inch pizza pan before baking. For a softer crust, combine a box of dry cake mix, such as red velvet or vanilla, with one raw egg and a bit of oil, then bake in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you'd rather skip the oven, simply combine crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with a bit of jarred chocolate sauce to form a cohesive mixture. All you need to do is press this onto a lined pizza pan and freeze until you're ready to use it. Once your crust is made and set, you're just a few steps away from enjoying your very own personalized ice cream pizza.