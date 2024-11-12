Forget Cakes, Make An Ice Cream Pizza For A More Customizable Treat
Along with using hot fudge, caramel sauce, or Tajín to spice up your next bowl of vanilla ice cream, transforming this frozen treat into a visually appealing, shareable dessert is well worth the effort. While you can always follow pro tips for crafting the perfect ice cream cake, why not try an ice cream pizza with a wider variety of toppings? Whether you're after a sweet slice covered in fresh fruit or crushed cookies and whipped cream, the versatility of this unique confection is unmatched. The added ingredients of an ice cream pizza are sprinkled on top rather than layered within, giving you even more room to be creative.
To make a whimsical ice cream pie, start by deciding what type of crust you want. Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe and press the dough onto a 12-inch pizza pan before baking. For a softer crust, combine a box of dry cake mix, such as red velvet or vanilla, with one raw egg and a bit of oil, then bake in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you'd rather skip the oven, simply combine crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with a bit of jarred chocolate sauce to form a cohesive mixture. All you need to do is press this onto a lined pizza pan and freeze until you're ready to use it. Once your crust is made and set, you're just a few steps away from enjoying your very own personalized ice cream pizza.
How to make ice cream pizza with several different toppings
Since crafting an ice cream pizza doesn't require building individual layers as you would with a cake, this convenient dessert can accommodate many different flavors. Whether you're topping your crust of choice with three-ingredient no-churn ice cream or your favorite store-bought variety, allow the ice cream to sit at room temperature for roughly 15 minutes or use a handheld mixer to soften it. Use only one ice cream flavor, or divide your pizza into halves or quadrants to use a few different varieties.
As the ice cream softens, prepare your toppings, which can include both sweet ingredients like chocolate chips, sweetened coconut, fresh or dried fruit, and also savory foods like crushed pretzels, potato chips, or mixed nuts. Spoon and spread softened ice cream onto your crust, and for an added twist, swirl in a few spoonfuls of hot fudge, fruit jam, or an easy caramel sauce made with olive oil and maple syrup. Work quickly to incorporate your toppings, allotting space for specific combinations like crushed peanuts and M&M's or dried pineapple and coconut flakes.
From here, pop your confection in the freezer to allow the ice cream and extras to set. Now you're ready to slice and enjoy a variety of tastes all packed into one convenient ice cream pizza. Last but not least, enhance each serving with homemade whipped cream and vibrant maraschino cherries.