The next time you enjoy a bowl of vanilla ice cream, don't reach for hot fudge, caramel sauce, or cherries — go for the Tajín. It may be a bit unconventional, but it checks all the boxes for how to top vanilla ice cream with hot sauce. It's fruity, it's savory, and its straightforward flavor profile works wonders with the blank canvas of vanilla.

Tajín Clásico Seasoning is made of chili peppers, sea salt, citric acid, and just a touch of lime juice — all ingredients that pair beautifully with a wide range of foods. Both French and classic vanilla are by no means bland, but they are subdued flavors compared to chocolate or mint. Since Tajín is so versatile, it goes high up on the list of new and exciting toppings for one of ice cream's classic flavors. Simply sprinkle a bit over the top for bursts of sharp, spicy lime taste that pair beautifully with the creamy coolness of this dessert.

If you don't want to sprinkle it directly onto your ice cream, there are plenty of ways to incorporate this seasoning into your after-dinner treat. Whether you're baking it into nuts, mixing it into caramel, or even putting it directly into homemade vanilla ice cream, there are plenty of ways to spice up your dessert with Tajín.