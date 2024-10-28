Spice Up Your Next Bowl Of Vanilla Ice Cream With A Bold Seasoning
The next time you enjoy a bowl of vanilla ice cream, don't reach for hot fudge, caramel sauce, or cherries — go for the Tajín. It may be a bit unconventional, but it checks all the boxes for how to top vanilla ice cream with hot sauce. It's fruity, it's savory, and its straightforward flavor profile works wonders with the blank canvas of vanilla.
Tajín Clásico Seasoning is made of chili peppers, sea salt, citric acid, and just a touch of lime juice — all ingredients that pair beautifully with a wide range of foods. Both French and classic vanilla are by no means bland, but they are subdued flavors compared to chocolate or mint. Since Tajín is so versatile, it goes high up on the list of new and exciting toppings for one of ice cream's classic flavors. Simply sprinkle a bit over the top for bursts of sharp, spicy lime taste that pair beautifully with the creamy coolness of this dessert.
If you don't want to sprinkle it directly onto your ice cream, there are plenty of ways to incorporate this seasoning into your after-dinner treat. Whether you're baking it into nuts, mixing it into caramel, or even putting it directly into homemade vanilla ice cream, there are plenty of ways to spice up your dessert with Tajín.
Different ways to use Tajín in vanilla ice cream
There are tons of ways to get Tajín into your vanilla ice cream thanks to how easy the spice is to work with. Oftentimes, you can just substitute or add the mixture into an existing recipe with no problem at all. Take this simple spiced nuts recipe, for example. It's a wonderful topping for ice cream, and all that's required is to substitute the paprika with Tajín! You'll end up with a lime and chili-flavored concoction that's delicious by itself but even better in dessert.
You can combine olive oil and maple syrup for a no-fuss caramel sauce that is practically begging for one last addition. Just sprinkle in a ½ teaspoon of Tajín for every ½ cup of sauce; you'll get a creation that bursts with a mosaic of flavors, every one of which is compatible with vanilla ice cream. If you're unsure how you'll like all the flavors together, sprinkle in a little seasoning at a time and taste as you go to make it perfect.
Incorporating Tajín directly into vanilla ice cream is a little complicated and takes quite a bit of trial and error. If you want to speed things up, get some store-bought ice cream, measure it out, and let it soften. Start by mixing a ¼ teaspoon of Tajín into a ½ cup of softened ice cream, then see how you like the taste to develop a clear, working baseline.