Pro Tips For Crafting The Perfect Ice Cream Cake

Homemade ice cream cake makes the perfect dessert when you want to host a stress-free dinner party since you can do pretty much all the work in advance. It can still be a daunting prospect for home cooks, though. There are so many potential pitfalls — from the ice cream melting if you don't work fast enough to the dessert breaking when you unmold it. To get some expert tips from a professional, Food Republic consulted Sasha Zabar, founder and chef at Glace by Noglu in New York.

First of all, it may seem obvious, but ensure you're well-prepared before you even start the cake. "Make sure you have adequate space in your freezer and that it is working properly," Zabar advises. After all, the last thing you need is to be frantically rearranging things trying to create freezer space while the ice cream cake starts melting on the counter.

While it may be tempting to attempt a huge showstopper of a cake, Zabar recommends not getting too ambitious when it comes to size: "If you're going to make an ice cream cake at home, I recommend starting small," he suggests. A six-inch cake is the ideal size for beginners, he notes, "and no higher than four inches." Of course, you can always be more adventurous once you've got some practice and gained more confidence.