Pro Tips For Crafting The Perfect Ice Cream Cake
Homemade ice cream cake makes the perfect dessert when you want to host a stress-free dinner party since you can do pretty much all the work in advance. It can still be a daunting prospect for home cooks, though. There are so many potential pitfalls — from the ice cream melting if you don't work fast enough to the dessert breaking when you unmold it. To get some expert tips from a professional, Food Republic consulted Sasha Zabar, founder and chef at Glace by Noglu in New York.
First of all, it may seem obvious, but ensure you're well-prepared before you even start the cake. "Make sure you have adequate space in your freezer and that it is working properly," Zabar advises. After all, the last thing you need is to be frantically rearranging things trying to create freezer space while the ice cream cake starts melting on the counter.
While it may be tempting to attempt a huge showstopper of a cake, Zabar recommends not getting too ambitious when it comes to size: "If you're going to make an ice cream cake at home, I recommend starting small," he suggests. A six-inch cake is the ideal size for beginners, he notes, "and no higher than four inches." Of course, you can always be more adventurous once you've got some practice and gained more confidence.
Choose the right pan for ice cream cake
It's important to have the right tools when making ice cream cake, and this starts with the pan. "I like using a simple springform pan," says Sasha Zabar. If you're using a springform pan, lining it with parchment paper helps when you remove the cake. A handy tip when lining a springform pan is to trim the parchment paper so that there are a couple of inches overhanging. This will make it much easier to lift the finished product out and reduce the risk of it breaking. Try Ina Garten's brilliant parchment paper hack for round pans, which involves folding the paper before cutting it to make an easy circle.
If you don't have a springform pan, you could use a tall cake pan, and line it with plastic wrap. Whichever kind you're using, chill the empty pan in the freezer for an hour or so before you start. This will help the outside of the cake set faster.
Silicone pans also make a good option for ice cream cakes since they're non-stick and make easy work of releasing the dessert. "Silikomart silicone molds come in great shapes," states Zabar. However, once again, it's worth keeping things simple if you're a beginner. "Be careful when selecting a more complex shape because if ice cream is not frozen solid, it will break when removed from the mold," warns the expert.
Create flavorful layers to make ice cream cakes like a pro
One of the joys of ice cream cake is how many different flavors and textures you can pack in. "I like to create layers by choosing a springform cake pan, filling half with [my] first flavor, freezing, then [applying] a second layer for contrast," says Sasha Zabar. "You can also start by creating a crust or base of your choosing. Then comes the frosting and decorating." Take inspiration from your favorite flavor combos — whether it's tiramisu-style with booze-soaked lady fingers, coffee ice cream, and a cocoa-dusting topping, or cookies and cream ice cream with an Oreo crust.
Make things easier with a few shortcuts. Even Ree Drummond's ice cream cake relies on a store-bought favorite: frozen pound cake. Or go for brownies or blondies, which retain a great texture in the freezer. Also, choose premium ice cream, which will hold its shape for longer without going too soft. To make it easier to spread, put the amount you'll need in a bowl in the fridge for 20 minutes first.
To get ahead, you can make the cake up to a week in advance, and store it in the freezer. Protect it with storage wrap plus a layer of aluminum foil to prevent freezer burnt ice cream. Leftovers can — and should — also be frozen. Cut the cake into slices and put them in a sealed container, with parchment paper between each slice for easy-serve portions.