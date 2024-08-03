Beer And Lemonade Is The Simple Cocktail You Should Sip All Summer

When the sun is shining and you're sweating, you want a refreshing drink that can keep the good vibes going all afternoon. A bevvy that's simply half beer and half lemonade is the fizzy, not too boozy, just sweet enough sipper you need — it's called a shandy! It has a bit of acid to keep it feeling light and fresh — and a pleasant touch of bitterness from the beer for depth. A shandy is greater than the sum of its parts.

To make one, grab a crisp beer that you would drink on its own, an ice-cold glass, and some lemonade. Just pour equal parts of both beverages into said glass, garnish with a lemon slice, and serve. In this case, a homemade lemonade really is ideal. Because you are making it from scratch, this is also a great opportunity to create something fun and surprising for your guests.

This ultimate lemonade recipe incorporates the juice and zest of tangerines, limes, and lemons for a nuanced flavor profile, or go for a rosemary peppercorn lemonade recipe if you want a touch of spice. You could even try lemonade with roasted lemons for a shandy with subtle smoky notes — a drink that will pair excellently with anything that has been grilled. Limeade with a Mexican lager or grapefruit-spiked lemonade with a hoppier beer are also tasty. If you really don't have the time to make it, go for fresh lemonade from the produce section rather than anything shelf-stable.