Beer And Lemonade Is The Simple Cocktail You Should Sip All Summer
When the sun is shining and you're sweating, you want a refreshing drink that can keep the good vibes going all afternoon. A bevvy that's simply half beer and half lemonade is the fizzy, not too boozy, just sweet enough sipper you need — it's called a shandy! It has a bit of acid to keep it feeling light and fresh — and a pleasant touch of bitterness from the beer for depth. A shandy is greater than the sum of its parts.
To make one, grab a crisp beer that you would drink on its own, an ice-cold glass, and some lemonade. Just pour equal parts of both beverages into said glass, garnish with a lemon slice, and serve. In this case, a homemade lemonade really is ideal. Because you are making it from scratch, this is also a great opportunity to create something fun and surprising for your guests.
This ultimate lemonade recipe incorporates the juice and zest of tangerines, limes, and lemons for a nuanced flavor profile, or go for a rosemary peppercorn lemonade recipe if you want a touch of spice. You could even try lemonade with roasted lemons for a shandy with subtle smoky notes — a drink that will pair excellently with anything that has been grilled. Limeade with a Mexican lager or grapefruit-spiked lemonade with a hoppier beer are also tasty. If you really don't have the time to make it, go for fresh lemonade from the produce section rather than anything shelf-stable.
The best beers to use to make a shandy
You have a wide range of options to make one of these delicious beer cocktails. For the flavor profile to combine well with sweet-tart lemonade, skip dark beers such as porters, stouts, brown ales, black IPAs, or amber or brown lagers. Additionally, any kind of sour, gose, or Berliner weiss will likely cause way too much of a pucker when combined with the fresh citrus.
Instead, stick to something light, crisp, and refreshing. A lighter-bodied lager, pilsner, wheat beer, or blonde ale are all great here. For those who love bitter flavors, you could even go for an India Pale Ale (IPA) or American-style IPA. However, sample it on its own first, because some — like a New England IPA — tend to have a thick and heavy texture that does not work well for this drink. There are also plenty of non-alcoholic beer options from mainstream brands and craft breweries alike for a delightful zero-proof take.
For a super fun backyard cookout or al fresco dinner party, provide a couple of big pitchers of lemonade (or different juices, like orange or grapefruit) and a variety of beers that fit the bill — including some fruity options for peak summer vibes — and let your guest make their own perfect shandy. Standard twelve-ounce cans or bottles are a solid move here because each one is the perfect size to make two shandies — one for you and one to share. Cheers!