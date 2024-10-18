We Tried Subway's New Ghost Pepper Bread - It Brings Some Heat

Crank up the heat with Subway's all-new Ghost Pepper Bread. This hot-off-the-press limited release also features a duo of fresh, spicy sandwiches: Spicy Nacho Steak and Fiery Meatball — along with summer 2024's Spicy Nacho Chicken with a Ghost Pepper Bread upgrade. Plus there's a Subway Ghoster Redemption Giveaway for those of us who can totally commit to a discount 12-inch sandwich ... but, you know, not a serious relationship.

Starting now, you can add the Ghost Pepper Bread to any sub on the menu, and order the new sandwiches as 6-inch or 12-inch versions. But if you're wondering what the deal is with the ghost pepper trend, the chili also known as bhüt jolokia in hot pepper circles is notorious for bringing the heat. Just to put it in perspective, a pepperoncini clocks in at a timid 100 Scoville heat units (SHUs), a jalapeño pepper puts out up to 8,000 SHUs, and the ghost pepper easily tops them both with a whopping 1,000,000+ SHUs. Before the Carolina Reaper creator's "Pepper X" walloped fans with more than 2,600,000 SHUs in 2023, the ghost pepper nabbed the Guinness World Record for hottest pepper in 2007.

But you can put the glass of milk back in the fridge; Subway's Ghost Pepper Bread isn't nearly as hot as the ghost pepper itself. Still, that doesn't mean you're not gonna feel some sizzle. Take a spicy little trip to 6-Inch Sandwich Town with me and find out if you're down to get ghosted by Subway.