The Meat With The Most Protein Is Already In Your Fridge

Whether you want a morning protein boost or something hearty for dinner, there are plenty of options for enjoying turkey. The real deciding factor is what form you want your turkey to take, such as ground, sliced, or on the bone. Breakfast sausage is a delicious way to start your morning, and turkey varieties are no exception. You can even make your own and mix your poultry with other meats, like in these veal and turkey breakfast sausage patties. If you buy sausage from the store, keep an eye on the ingredients, as some brands may load theirs up with a lot of salt.

Ground turkey is a great, cheap way to incorporate more lean protein into your diet, especially when you make recipes in bulk for the week. This pumpkin and turkey chili is a cinch to make in large quantities and lasts four to five days in the fridge, making it a great meal prep lunch. If you don't manage to finish it all, portion it out into resealable plastic bags, lay them flat in your freezer, and you now have a quick frozen meal loaded with protein.

Finally, roast turkey is one of the best parts of Thanksgiving, but who among us can finish an entire one by themselves? Instead, purchase breasts, legs, or wings and cook them like you would with chicken parts. While these are large cuts, they won't require hours in the oven and can be used in soups, sandwiches, salads, and more.