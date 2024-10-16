The Meat With The Most Protein Is Already In Your Fridge
Turkey is a common staple in many households around the world, and for good reason — in addition to being super versatile, it contains the highest amount of protein per serving of any meat. A 3.5-ounce portion of turkey breast contains 30 grams of protein. That's nine more grams than the same amount of a pork chop, 10 more than Atlantic salmon, and 12 more than a beef chuck roast. Since the average adult needs between 45 and 55 grams of protein daily, you can easily meet that requirement with a thick turkey sandwich.
As a naturally lean bird, turkey contains very little fat and is well-known for its tryptophan content, an essential amino acid that helps the body process protein, but is also associated with making you feel sleepy. This is why you might feel sluggish after Thanksgiving dinner, but turkey's tryptophan levels are actually comparable to other proteins like skirt steak or tofu, so the "food coma" effect shouldn't deter you from enjoying it. Besides, with its low fat, high protein, and abundant key components for protein synthesis, turkey should experience a renaissance, shedding its reputation as just a Thanksgiving centerpiece. Whether sliced thin for turkey club sandwiches or ground for grilled tamarind turkey burgers, it's a welcome addition to any meal.
How to add more turkey to your diet
Whether you want a morning protein boost or something hearty for dinner, there are plenty of options for enjoying turkey. The real deciding factor is what form you want your turkey to take, such as ground, sliced, or on the bone. Breakfast sausage is a delicious way to start your morning, and turkey varieties are no exception. You can even make your own and mix your poultry with other meats, like in these veal and turkey breakfast sausage patties. If you buy sausage from the store, keep an eye on the ingredients, as some brands may load theirs up with a lot of salt.
Ground turkey is a great, cheap way to incorporate more lean protein into your diet, especially when you make recipes in bulk for the week. This pumpkin and turkey chili is a cinch to make in large quantities and lasts four to five days in the fridge, making it a great meal prep lunch. If you don't manage to finish it all, portion it out into resealable plastic bags, lay them flat in your freezer, and you now have a quick frozen meal loaded with protein.
Finally, roast turkey is one of the best parts of Thanksgiving, but who among us can finish an entire one by themselves? Instead, purchase breasts, legs, or wings and cook them like you would with chicken parts. While these are large cuts, they won't require hours in the oven and can be used in soups, sandwiches, salads, and more.