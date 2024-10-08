McDonald's Is Suing Major Beef Suppliers For Alleged Price-Fixing

McDonald's has filed a lawsuit against four of the most prominent beef suppliers in the United States, accusing the corporations of falsely limiting the nation's supply of beef in order to charge buyers higher prices. The suit was filed by the fast food chain on October 4, 2024 in a Brooklyn federal court, involving meat companies JBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill, and National Meat Packing. Collectively, these companies produce 85% of beef from steer and heifer cows purchased and distributed in the United States, per USDA.

According to the suit, McDonald's claims that the meat packaging companies "implemented their conspiracy by coordinating, manipulating, or agreeing to pay less than competitive prices for the main or primary input in producing beef." This allegedly allowed corporations to withhold parts of their beef supply, therefore hiking up the prices of the beef products that were sold to companies like McDonald's. The plaintiff alleges that the meatpackers have been conspiring since 2015. Per Reuters, McDonald's is reportedly seeking a currently undisclosed amount of monetary compensation to account for damages, as well as an end to the alleged beef price conspiracy.