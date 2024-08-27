The Tuna Salad Sandwich Was Born From Scrappy Cooking (Literally)

The tuna salad sandwich is one of the most widely consumed lunch foods in the United States. The National Fisheries Institute estimates that Americans eat about 1 billion pounds of tuna per year, and that 52% of it ends up in tuna salad sandwiches. Even today, consumers are still so taken with the convenience of canned tuna that it remains the only regularly consumed seafood at lunchtime.

But the dish didn't start out with such a strong reputation. Like many classic American foods, such as hamburgers, pizza, and hot dogs, the tuna salad sandwich had to rise from obscure, working-class origins around the turn of the 20th century to become a staple food. In the days before canned tuna, sandwiches were made from literal scraps of dinner meat and served for lunch the next day.

The hamburger is one example: Its meat patties were originally made from ground pieces of low-grade beef known as "hamburg steak" in the early 20th century. And hot dogs were traditionally made from pieces of beef and pork that went unused during the butchering process and were stuffed into a sausage casing. All of these "scrap meat" dishes would come to be served between two pieces of bread before attaining mass popularity, setting the stage for tuna salad to come on the scene.