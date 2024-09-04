How To Easily Make Your Own Pumpkin Pie Spice

Regardless of what Martha Stewart may think of the PSL, there's no denying that pumpkin pie spice (often just referred to as pumpkin spice) is the flavor of fall. Everything from the eponymous pumpkin pies at Thanksgiving to lattes, autumnal muffins and cookies, and even savory offerings like pumpkin and root vegetable soups benefit from a dash (or more) of the stuff. That said, store-bought pumpkin pie spice isn't cheap, ranging from more than $1 per ounce for store-brand generic up to more than $4 per ounce for name-brand stuff. When you consider that an ounce of pumpkin pie spice is about 16 teaspoons, you may go through a lot in the fall and winter months. Luckily, it's incredibly easy to make your own. All you have to do is combine cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves.

Ta-da! Your very own pumpkin pie spice in whatever small or large quantities you need for your baking and flavoring all season long. But before you go mixing your spices all willy-nilly, there are a few things to keep in mind, including how much of which spices to use and how to get the freshest flavor from your homemade pumpkin pie spice.