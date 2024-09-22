The Costco Food Court Pizza That Shoppers Want Back On The Menu

Costco has practically cornered the market on tasty yet affordable pizza. Thanks to its hundreds of U.S. locations and its affordable prices, the warehouse store has become one of the biggest and most popular pizza sellers. Today, waiting in Costco's long food court lines will get you just two kinds of pizza — cheese or pepperoni. But there used to be a third option, and its absence has caused quite a stir.

Costco used to sell a combo pizza (its version of a supreme) made with sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and cheese. The meat- and vegetable-topped pie was extremely popular, and for good reason. Along with all of the combo's delicious, classic flavors, the massive pizza was 18 inches wide (like all of Costco's pizzas), and cost a shockingly low $9.95. Individual double-sized slices were only $1.99 each. With 12 slices in a whole pizza, you could feed an entire family and still have leftovers, or grab a few pizzas to portion out for a party of hungry friends without breaking the bank.

That all changed in 2020 when the combo was abruptly discontinued, leaving its fans in the lurch. Shoppers were so upset about the loss of their favorite 'za that a petition was started that August, demanding that Costco put it back on the menu, threatening that if the pizza didn't return, they would not renew their memberships. The petition has received more than 18,700 signatures as of September 2024.