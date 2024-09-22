The Costco Food Court Pizza That Shoppers Want Back On The Menu
Costco has practically cornered the market on tasty yet affordable pizza. Thanks to its hundreds of U.S. locations and its affordable prices, the warehouse store has become one of the biggest and most popular pizza sellers. Today, waiting in Costco's long food court lines will get you just two kinds of pizza — cheese or pepperoni. But there used to be a third option, and its absence has caused quite a stir.
Costco used to sell a combo pizza (its version of a supreme) made with sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and cheese. The meat- and vegetable-topped pie was extremely popular, and for good reason. Along with all of the combo's delicious, classic flavors, the massive pizza was 18 inches wide (like all of Costco's pizzas), and cost a shockingly low $9.95. Individual double-sized slices were only $1.99 each. With 12 slices in a whole pizza, you could feed an entire family and still have leftovers, or grab a few pizzas to portion out for a party of hungry friends without breaking the bank.
That all changed in 2020 when the combo was abruptly discontinued, leaving its fans in the lurch. Shoppers were so upset about the loss of their favorite 'za that a petition was started that August, demanding that Costco put it back on the menu, threatening that if the pizza didn't return, they would not renew their memberships. The petition has received more than 18,700 signatures as of September 2024.
The return of Costco's slightly different combo pizza
Despite the outcry, Costco has maintained that it will not be bringing back the combo pizza. The question has been repeatedly addressed at annual shareholders' meetings, where the company announced that it is limiting food court items to focus on quality over quantity.
Even so, developments in 2024 have given combo lovers cause to celebrate. Numerous reports have shown up online heralding the combo pizza's return — not ready-to-eat from the food court, but as a Take & Bake Kirkland Signature version. The pre-packaged pizzas have been spotted in the refrigerated sections of Costco delis in Hawaii, Oregon, Texas, and the Midwest, raising hopes that they'll eventually be available nationwide.
The new bake-at-home combo is similar to the original, but with some major differences. One is the price, which is substantially higher at $16.99. The ingredients are fancier too, now upgraded to slow-aged pepperoni, Italian sausage, San Marzano-style sauce, fire-roasted red peppers, onions, and shredded mozzarella cheese. The pie is now square-shaped and made with Roman-style pinsa crust, reminiscent of the pizza that ancient Roman spectators snacked on at the Colosseum.
However, if you just can't shake your craving for a legit food court combo, you can always hop a plane and head to Costco in Japan. There, the meaty and fresh veggie pizza was never discontinued, and still reigns supreme.