In Case Of Apocalypse — Costco Sells Emergency Food Buckets

Thanks to the power of the internet, an emergency preparedness product sold at Costco has suddenly gone viral. It all started when cookbook author Jeffrey Eisner shared a video on Instagram captioned "Costco Apocalypse Dinner Kits!" Eisner remarked that he had never before seen anything like what he'd discovered that day. What he found on the shelf was a large black bucket with a red lid, under a label that simply identified it as "emergency food supply." Seeming genuinely perplexed by the idea, he described it as having 132 servings, made to last 25 years, all for $62.99.

Eisner surmised in the video, "I guess this is for when the apocalypse hits, which could be any time now, right; who knows?" Within days of posting, his video had topped two million views, and the story had been picked up by countless media outlets. Now being touted as some sort of zombie survival or doomsday kit, neither the concept nor the product is anything new. Food ration kits have been available for years at places like military surplus and sporting goods stores, online survivalist shops, and yes, even at Costco itself.

The product Eisner shined the spotlight on is made by ReadyWise, which specializes in long-term emergency food, supplies, and storage. Costco sells a number of such kits by other brands, along with the ReadyWise buckets by the pallet. Depending on location, for $2,499.99, its Ultimate Variety Emergency Food Pallet comes with 36 stackable buckets, for a total of 5,400 servings.