Canned Pumpkin Is The Autumnal Twist To Add To Cornbread

When fall comes calling, it's time to start reintroducing warm and cozy recipes back into our weeknight dinner lineups. Cornbread is the perfect comfort companion for any autumn-ready dish, like a beef chili or a seafood gumbo. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with a classic cornbread (and there are plenty of canned ingredients to take cornbread to the next level), try spicing up your cornbread recipe in time for fall by adding in canned pumpkin.

The pumpkin will add moisture and density to your cornbread, ensuring you're not stuck with a dry, crumbly mouthful of bread. Additionally, due to its natural but subtle sweetness, it can elevate your cornbread into a mildly sweet, warm snack that can offset spicy stews or even be eaten as a post-dinner treat with some butter and maple syrup. And, if for nothing else, use canned pumpkin to add a natural orange tint to your cornbread, creating a fun and spooky-themed side dish that will impress your friends and family.

To pumpkin-ize your cornbread, add about a cup of canned pumpkin to your favorite cornbread recipe. Due to its moisture content, consider reducing the amount of other liquid ingredients (such as milk and butter) by a similar amount.