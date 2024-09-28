14 Underrated Toppings To Add To Your Fish Sandwiches

The most satisfying fish sandwich dishes out a crispy-fried crunch with a chewy bread and a tender, flaky fillet. But if you've been searching for a show-stopping topping to knock this comfort food classic out of the park, welcome to the official headquarters of all the sauces, dips, and spreads you totally forgot about. (Ketchup, amiright?)

Americans chow down on about 300 million McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwiches per year — a stark contrast to the 1960s when the first fish sandwich won out over a pineapple-and-cheese Hula Burger to wow the Mickey D's customers who skipped meat on Fridays. (Filet-O-Fish beat the Hula Burger 58 to 1 in sales.) So now that fans have professed their undying devotion to this sea-worthy sammie, what topping goes best with a fish sandwich? You could go traditional with melted cheese, or load up on obligatory dill pickles, but you still might find yourself searching for a fish sandwich topping other than the typical tartar sauce.

Once you've nailed the best fish to use for a fried fish sandwich and the absolute best (and worst!) way to bread a fish sandwich, it's all about the fine art of accouterment. Turn your catch of the day into the catch of the yay. These 14 underrated fish sandwich toppings drop it like it's hot, cool, tangy, citrusy, and sensationally sweet.