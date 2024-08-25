How To Make Sour Cream Easily At Home

We've all been there: you're in the middle of a recipe and realize you don't have enough — or any — of the sour cream it calls for. Or maybe you just whipped up a batch of smoky Mexican molletes and want to top them with this thick and tart dairy product but forgot to pick some up. Regardless of how you got into this predicament, did you know that you can actually make your own sour cream with just three simple ingredients?

Similar to homemade buttermilk (which just needs milk and vinegar to work), sour cream requires heavy cream, milk, and an acid, like white vinegar or lemon juice. To make it, some of the most common measurements are 1 cup of heavy cream, ¼ cup milk, and 2 tablespoons of vinegar or lemon juice. It's important to use full-fat ingredients — no reduced-fat options today!

When ready, combine the acid with the heavy cream and stir. Add the milk to the heavy cream mixture and combine. Cover with a piece of cheesecloth and let sit at room temperature for 24 hours. It will thicken up and work its magic during this time. Once it's good to go, you can use it for all of your favorite recipes like moist sour cream Bisquick coffee cake or to top yummy foods like baked potatoes and quesadillas. It'll last covered in the refrigerator for up to two weeks (if you don't inhale it before then).