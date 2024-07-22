Give Your Spaghetti Sauce A Kick With One Spicy Ingredient

Tossing spaghetti with a jar of marinara or into a pan of quickly homemade pasta sauce can make for an easy weeknight meal. However, even in a time crunch, you may wish your final dish had a more amped-up flavor. Next time you need more depth in your pasta, reach for some harissa, just one of the many secret ingredients to dress up spaghetti sauce. This Tunisian condiment will add a smoky and spicy kick to any recipe.

At its most basic, harissa is typically a blend of chilies, salt, and olive oil. Beyond that, regional varieties of the paste are brightly flavored with additions like fresh garlic, lemon juice, and spices such as cumin and coriander seeds. When using harissa (whether the paste, sauce, or rehydrated powder), toast it in a pan with some oil until it darkens in color. This will intensify the taste, and it can be cooked alongside other ingredients like onions, garlic, and tomato paste.

Since the harissa will kick up the heat of your sauce, go slow when adding it. Start with one tablespoon of the condiment at a time, then taste as you go. A good rule of thumb is that for each pot of sauce, around two tablespoons add a mild spiciness, while five will result in an extra hot dish. The heat level varies depending on the brand of harissa and the peppers used, but if you're not a fan of too much spice, look for products labeled "mild."