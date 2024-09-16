What Makes Grade A And Grade B Maple Syrup Different?

The label "Grade B" maple syrup is both inaccurate and misleading. Not too long ago, the classifications of maple syrup were an absolute mess — with each U.S. state given free reign to create and order their own classification systems.

Grade B once referred to top-quality maple syrup that was substantially darker and thicker than Grade A syrup. However, consumers interpreted this label to mean that Grade B syrup was somehow inferior to Grade A. It didn't help that the other classifications, light, medium, and dark, were all considered "Grade A" as well.

However understandable this misinterpretation may have been, Grade B syrup met the same quality standards as the three Grade A syrups. In fact, the only thing setting Grade B apart was its stronger taste and darker color. Its demand simply suffered thanks to poor marketing under the Grade B label.

In 2011, The International Maple Syrup Institute (IMSI) petitioned the USDA to codify a nationwide set of standards. Since Grade B syrup was in no way inferior to Grade A, the USDA changed its classification to Grade A Very Dark. Since 2015, the modern maple syrup classification system divides Grade A syrup into four groups: Grade A Golden, Amber, Dark, and Very Dark (formerly known as Grade B).