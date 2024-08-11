Frozen Fish Sticks Made With The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients

If you're shopping for fish sticks, you've got your eyes on the prize: crispy, tender, and flavorful snacks you can nuke in under three minutes and dunk in your favorite sauce. They should feel as gloriously french-fried as possible, taste like actual fish, and do both of those things without any brow-raising ingredients. Don't want to dig through the grocery store freezer display to find the best brand? You've come to the right place.

Fish sticks (also known as fish fingers and filets) are the seafood for people who don't otherwise eat seafood. An exemplary masterclass in successful branding since 1953 — back when no one wanted to eat the new, odd-shaped frozen snack on the market — fish sticks have grown so omnipresent that historian Paul Josephson once called them "the ocean's hot dogs."

I took my guerilla-style label reading skills for a spin (I even put on my reading glasses for this, you guys) and leaned in for an ultra-close look at what goes into the recipes of these popular brands. As I discovered from my research, top-notch ingredients don't necessarily correlate to a crowd-pleasing bite. I am merely here for the packaging — you can be the judge on flavor. Gather 'round maties, these are some of the best (and worst) frozen fish sticks you can buy.