Fish Sticks Are The Key To A Low Maintenance Taco Night

Fish sticks are often overlooked or relegated to the kids' table, but it's time to give these mild, crispy treats another chance. They're budget-friendly, a breeze to prepare, and play well with other ingredients. We suggest keeping a bag in your freezer for when a hankering for fish tacos strikes.

In lieu of buying, battering, and frying a whole fish or fresh filets, fish sticks create delicious tacos in a snap. Any type will work well when wrapped in a tortilla, but try seeking out products made with whole pieces of fish, rather than minced-and-formed planks, as the former tends to be more flavorful and moist. Bake your fish sticks according to the box's instructions, but make sure to load your tray with plenty of room between each golden strip, to avoid overcrowding and sogginess. You can also speed up the process by using the air fryer instead of the oven.

To turn fish sticks into the star of an easy taco night, pair them with toppings like store-bought salsas, chopped veggies, fresh cilantro, creamy avocado, and a rich crema in a toasted corn or flour tortilla. Homemade coleslaw would provide a perfectly acidic, crunchy contrast to the rich yet delicate fish. And while plain fish sticks in a taco won't do you wrong, you make dinner even tastier with extra seasonings.