14 Unhealthy Steak Sauces To Leave At The Grocery Store

A great steak can stand on its own. But a superior steak doesn't get offended by a little sauce. Still, when you're adding your favorite steak sauce to your grocery cart, you might unknowingly be piling on extra amounts of sodium and sugar. Skip the salt bombs and added sweeteners by steering clear of these popular steak sauce brands.

Let's just say there's a reason the average steak sauce goes down as smooth as it does. It's only human to be drawn to the sweet-and-salty. But with the FDA recommending no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day (which, for a visual, is a mere 1 teaspoon of table salt) — and Americans eating three times more than the recommended daily sugar allowance (which is about 9 teaspoons for men and 6 teaspoons for women) — it's easy to smother a steak in heaps of these notorious health busters.

Pitting sauce against sauce to uncover the least favorable options, I took my armchair dietician skills for a spin. I also kept an eye out for abnormally high sodium, atypical ingredients (would you like soybean byproducts or dairy with your filet mignon?), and added sugar, which is less nutritional than the natural sugar content you might see coming from fruit. Jonesing to get saucy with your beef? These are the steak sauce brands you'll want to leave on the shelf.