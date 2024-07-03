Bobby Flay's 3-Step Process For The Juiciest Grilled Corn

When cooking outdoors, it's so easy to focus all the attention on the protein. But vegetables can easily become the star of the show, especially if you treat them right. Corn is a classic side, and chef and grill aficionado Bobby Flay has some great tips for making the most out of the sweet yet savory, smoky, and juicy vegetable. His simple method is a three-step process that involves removing the silks, soaking the corn, and then grilling it.

While there are many ways to grill your corn to perfection, the first decision is whether you prefer to cook it shucked or un-shucked. Flay likes to keep the husks on, which offers more protection from the high temperature. It means the corn steams within its natural wrapper. Firstly, the chef gently peels back the husk and gets rid of the silks, which are inedible. Once removed, he re-covers the corn with some of the husk and soaks it.

About 20 minutes in a pan of water is enough time to add some much-needed moisture, so it doesn't begin to dry out when it hits the heat of the grill. Keeping the husks wet also reduces the risk of flare-ups — an important consideration when cooking "right on top of the grate," which is Flay's preferred technique (via YouTube).