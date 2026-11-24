The Absolute Best Pizza In Your State
There's probably no food more universally adored among Americans than pizza. Aside from being extremely customizable, every state has its own version of the best pizza — at least 15 distinct varieties and styles of making pizza can be found in the U.S. This makes it difficult to compare them. After all, the differences between a Detroit deep-dish and a chewy New Haven pie are many.
This list sets aside nationwide pizza chains and restaurants that happen to have pizza on the menu, and seeks to highlight the most delicious pizza in each state. We considered customer reviews from all over the internet, as well as any regional or national honors attributed to each pizza, and compared the overall cultural legacy and impact of each restaurant. What we ended up with was delicious pizza places that were worthy of being the best in each state. When a good frozen pizza (or even the best frozen pizzas) won't cut it, these are the spots to check out.
Alabama: Valentina's Pizzeria & Wine Bar in Madison
A well-traveled mainstay of Huntsville, Alabama, Valentina's Pizzeria has a reputation for serving New York-style pizza in a deep Southern atmosphere alongside other confections and dishes made in an Italian-American tradition. Joe Carlucci, the maestro behind Valentina's Pizzeria, is a co-founder of the World Pizza Champions organization, and his pizzeria is a local favorite — just check the comments on any of Valentina's Pizzeria's posts.
(256) 325-2240
25783 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd, Madison, AL 35756
Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria in Anchorage
People love Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria because it delivers on its goal of offering a "gourmet pizza experience, focusing on creative, quality food in a casual environment." The menu (with a robust list of temporary featured pizzas) reflects a creative urge to innovate. Moose's Tooth is the best-reviewed pizza in Alaska, according to Yelp and Google. There's no shortage of outdoor ambience in Alaska, so in addition to its indoor pub seating, Moose's Tooth offers outdoor, fireside seating for crisp days and nights.
(907) 258-2537
3300 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Via Della Slice Shop in Phoenix
Every pie at Via Della Slice Shop is crafted with artful attention to detail, and it's this skill and the friendly customer service that keep people coming back for more. Though a small and relatively simple operation, the restaurant is dedicated to making pizza of the highest quality; it proofs its dough for at least two days. According to Yelp, the vodka pizza is a particular favorite among returning customers, but Via Della is noted for its rotating flavors.
(602) 341-6327
222 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arkansas: DeLuca's Pizza in Multiple locations
While DeLuca's Pizza has recently received accolades for its unconventional Spite Burger, it is best known for its brick-oven-baked pizza pies sold out of two locations in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Pizza influencer Dave Portnoy gave DeLuca's pizza an 8.7 out of 10, adding that it "blew [his] socks off [and] can compete with anybody in the country." And the non-influencers love it, too, with some people even driving multiple hours just to get a bite.
Multiple locations
California: Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco
Tony's Pizza Napoletana was recognized this year as the No. 5 best pizzeria in the world, according to 50 Top Pizza. Tony's is just as popular with customers as with critics, as it's maintained a high star rating through tens of thousands of eviews on Google. Tony Gemigani — owner and 13-time World Pizza Champion — has spent years perfecting his pies; any West Coast pizza crawl would be incomplete without a visit to Tony's.
(415) 835-9888
1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Colorado: Blue Pan Pizza in Multiple locations
Blue Pan Pizza offers delicious, Detroit-style pizza with a little bit of Denver flair. It's known for its Detroit-style pies, but it offers other versions and has been noted by folks for its tasty gluten-free options as well.
Detroit-style pizza is pan-baked pizza, and Blue Pan even serves to-go pies in rectangular, bright blue boxes made to look like its titular bakeware. Blue Pan was voted Readers' Choice for Best Denver Pizzeria by Denver Westword in 2024 and enjoys a huge local following.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Sally's Apizza in New Haven
A staple of Connecticut and specifically New Haven-style pizza since 1938, Sally's Apizza is a legendary spot amongst locals and pizza fanatics. New Haven-style pizza is made of high-hydration dough and cooked at a high heat in order to achieve a chewy, airy crust.
A new fan of Sally's wrote on Yelp, "It was a perfect meal, in a nice, cozy old school spot, that I'll definitely be craving until I'm back in town."
(203) 624-5271
237 Wooster St, New Haven, CT 06511
Delaware: La Pizzeria Metro in Multiple locations
La Pizzeria Metro is a lovely little pizza place with two Delaware locations that offer a breezy, friendly dining experience and delicious pizza. Customers can even settle at the bar and tables with a view of pizza chefs at work.
La Pizzeria Metro's many specialty pizzas are named after landmark spots in Wilmington, an apt choice given how popular the place is with locals. One local reviewer wrote, "La Pizzeria Metro absolutely nails [creative pizza]. Their pizzas somehow manage to feel both authentic and wildly inventive."
Multiple locations
Florida: Satchel's Pizza in Gainesville
It's no secret online that Florida's pizza options leave much to be desired. But Satchel's Pizza in Gainesville is a diamond in the rough.
It's a beloved destination for locals who praise both its delicious pizza and eclectic atmosphere. Some would even argue it's not just the best pizza in Florida; it might just be the best in the south. Even with thousands of reviews online, Satchel's maintains a very high star average rating.
(352) 335-7272
1800 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609
Georgia: Antico Pizza Napoletana in Multiple locations
Antico Pizza Napoletana is a pizzeria located in Atlanta's Little Italia. Founded by Giovanni "Gio" Di Palma, Antico offers only Neapolitan-style pizza cooked in wood-burning ovens, and thanks to its impeccable quality, earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2023. The pizza is so good, in fact, that it earned the highest score out of all pizzerias reviewed in Zagat's first survey of pizza places in major U.S. cities.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Pizza Mamo in Honolulu
Though Pizza Mamo only began selling pies in 2020, it's quickly been established as a neighborhood mainstay in Honolulu and has earned an Ilima Award — Hawaii's most prestigious restaurant recognition. Pizza Mamo's pies are based on a four-day fermented dough that provides a satisfying, chewy consistency in every slice. A local Yelp reviewer wrote, "Best pizza I've had on the island ... the pepperoni has a nice spice to it, and the dough is PERFECT."
(808) 369-2445
16 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Embers By the Lake in Hauser
Despite its remote location, Embers by the Lake has garnered tons of glowing online reviews – and the pizzeria's gorgeous lakeside backdrop is only a small part of what customers love. A great spot for family outings, Embers by the Lake has earned official recognition determined by customers, entities, and critics, including a local organization called North Idaho Life, which awarded it the first 5-Star Dining Destination Award.
(208) 981-0533
12008 N Woodland Beach Dr, Hauser, ID 83854
Illinois: Vito and Nick's Pizzeria in Multiple locations
Vito and Nick's Pizzeria is known for its Chicago tavern-style pies, which are made with a round, cracker-thin crust and cut into squares. It's a parlor that's been in business for more than 75 years and is an iconic institution to locals and tourists alike. The CBS Chicago Pizza Tournament awarded Vito and Nick's the grand prize in 2023, and the parlor has been positively featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
Multiple locations
Indiana: Tre Mori in Indianapolis
Tre Mori is much more than a pizza restaurant — the menu offers finely crafted pasta dishes and baked breads — but the pizza is definitely its signature. Dedicated to an old-style Italian sensibility, Tre Mori utilizes fresh and home-prepared ingredients, as well as supplies and foods imported from Italy (including the beautiful brick oven). On Yelp, Tre Mori is a top-100 US pizza joint, and on Onebite, it earns consistently positive reviews from customers.
(317) 436-8739
8220 E 106th St Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46256
Iowa: Fong's Pizza in Des Moines
Fong's Pizza in Des Moines occupies the same space that once housed the oldest Chinese restaurant in America. As such, it offers a fusion of Chinese flavors and Italian fundamentals. Fong's claims to be the originator of the crab rangoon pizza (Alton Brown swears by it), and the restaurant earns great customer feedback for its fresh ingredients and timely service.
(515) 323-3333
317 E Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Back Alley Pizza in Newton
Even though Back Alley Pizza has only been operating for a little over 10 years, it has become a staple of Newton, Kansas, and a magnet for regional recognition. On Yelp, satisfied customers rejoice over the best pizza they've ever had, period. Though Back Alley Pizza doesn't claim a signature "style" of pizza, it does tout its original BBQ pizza as a signature. But you'll be happy with any slice you try.
(316) 804-4924
125 W 6th St, Newton, KS 67114
Kentucky: Miguel's Pizza in Slade
Miguel's Pizza feels like a well-loved small business with a dedicated following and a commitment to capturing Kentucky's rustic charm in combination with a warm, friendly atmosphere. Pizza Today has featured Miguel's as a must-stop destination, and many recognize the pizzeria as a key element in the economic development of Kentucky's Red River Gorge. All of that is because of the quality of the pizza, which people just can't get enough of.
(606) 663-1975
1890 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, KY 40376
Louisiana: Zee's Pizzeria in New Orleans
Zander White, founder of Zee's Pizzeria, pursued pizza-making as a hobby until the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he had to find a new way to support his family. White was so successful selling pies from his kitchen that he opened Zee's Pizzeria, which was named one of the top pizza places in New Orleans by Gambit Weekly. Customers appreciate the thin crust, sweet sauce, and classic taste.
(504) 766-6056
3914 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Brickyard Hollow in Multiple locations
The purveyors at Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company (which began in Yarmouth) realized that few things pair better with a glass of craft beer than a slice of craft pizza, which has become as much of a draw as the beer – if not more so.
Brickyard Hollow has a greater mission to provide fun and comfort to local Maine communities and residents looking to connect more closely with their neighbors. It's received rave reviews from local critics and is rapidly expanding thanks to overwhelming regional support.
Multiple locations
Maryland: TinyBrickOven in Baltimore
In December 2024, Barstool pizza reviewer Dave Portnoy stopped by TinyBrickOven to do a quick slice review. He gave TinyBrickOven's pizza a 7.9/10 rating and $60,000 to turn the small business big. It was that good. TinyBrickOven is a staple of Baltimore, with local customers and other supporters even accepting the owner's self-anointed title, "the Michael Jordan of pizza."
(443) 627-8277
1036 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: Regina Pizzeria in Multiple locations
Widely regarded as Boston's oldest operating pizza place, Regina Pizzeria has been serving slices and pies around Boston's North End since 1926. The quality comes from an impeccable dough — chewy yet crisp and perfectly charred — that's baked inside a 900-degree gas-fired oven. Boston Magazine calls it one of the city's best, and in 2018, Tripadvisor named Regina Pizzeria the best in the nation. Taste of Massachusetts included it in its list of top 11 favorite pizzas in the state.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park
In 2024, Yelp named Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park, Michigan, as the best pizza spot in the Midwest. It's been family-owned since 1977, and for nearly half a century, it's been pumping out top-tier Detroit-style pies that are chewy, crisp, cheesy, and properly sauced. The Detroit Metro Times ranked Loui's as the No. 1 Detroit-style pizza in the area, citing its "tangy sauce, crispy caramelized edges, and an abundance of cheese" as a few of the reasons why this pizza stands out.
(248) 547-1711
23141 Dequindre Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Minnesota: Punch Pizza in Multiple locations
When you have the endorsement from global food aficionado Andrew Zimmern, you know you're doing something right. Punch Pizza is the people's pizzeria, a beloved St. Paul institution that has now expanded to 12 locations. It specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza, cooked for about a minute and a half in a scorching-hot, wood-burning oven. It has earned numerous awards and recognitions, including a Quality Business Award in 2025.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Leña Pizza + Bagels in Cleveland
Leña Pizza + Bagels is giving Mississippi some long-deserved culinary attention. Chef and owner Marisol Doyle grew up in Mexico, moved to Mississippi, and studied pizza making in Naples, Italy. The restaurant was quickly named one of the best in the United States by both the New York Times and the prestigious Italian pizza review board, 50 Top Pizza. However, the biggest honor came in 2024, when Doyle was named one of the top 100 pizza chefs in the world.
(662) 545-4771
331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732
Missouri: Pirrone's Pizzeria in Florissant
You've heard of New York-, New Haven-, and Detroit-style pizza, but — unless you're from Missouri, you probably aren't familiar with St. Louis-style pies. And Pirrone's Pizzeria, which has been around since 1976, arguably makes the best one in the state. The rectangular dough is crisp and cracker-thin and covered in melted Provel, a triple-blend processed cheese invented in St. Louis.
(314) 839-3633
1775 Washington St, Florissant, MO 63033
Montana: Eugene's Pizza in Glasgow
Eugene's Pizza has remained a community staple for over 60 years. In 2015 and 2016, it was the back-to-back champion of the Montana Mint pizza bracket, and in 2026, Reader's Digest recognized the pizzeria as the best in Montana. Eugene's serves some wild pies, with topping options ranging from taco-seasoned ground beef and sauerkraut to shrimp and mandarin oranges.
(406) 228-8552
193 Klein Ave, Glasgow, MT 59230
Nebraska: Orsi's Italian Bakery & Pizzeria in Omaha
Founded in 1919 by World War I veteran Alfonso Orsi, the bakery and pizzeria has racked up thousands of excellent reviews on Google. Its near-perfect score has a lot to do with its pizza dough — prepared fresh in small batches every morning using a simple recipe of yeast, salt, water, and high-gluten wheat flour. Tripadvisor ranks it the top pizzeria in Omaha, and our sister site, Mashed, listed it as the best Italian restaurant in Nebraska.
(402) 345-3438
621 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Red Dwarf in Las Vegas
Red Dwarf is a triumvirate of pleasures: it's a pizzeria, rum-infused Tiki party, and rock show all in one. The Detroit-style pies have a "crispy edge [and an] airy center" and are loaded with topping combinations that include everything from brown sugar-glazed ham, pineapple, and jalapeño to mushrooms, peppers, and garlic creme sauce. In 2025, Red Dwarf won the Reader's Choice Best Pizza Award from Las Vegas Weekly, and commenters on Facebook, Reddit, and Google agree it's the best pizza in town.
(702) 640-0496
1305 Vegas Valley Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89169
New Hampshire: Tilton House of Pizza in Tilton
In New England, New Haven-style pizza gets all the attention, but venture a few hundred miles north, and you'll find another popular regional variety: Greek-style. With these pies, the dough bakes in a high-walled pan that's generously coated with olive oil to achieve an extra-crisp, almost fried bottom crust. And few places execute it better than New Hampshire's Tilton House of Pizza. It appears on roundups as the best pizza place in New Hampshire and has a near-perfect rating on Google.
(603) 286-3333
298 Main St, Tilton, NH 03276
New Jersey: De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies in Multiple locations
New Jersey certainly takes its pizza seriously. Part of that reputation can be attributed to the De Lorenzo family, who opened their first New Jersey restaurant in 1936. In 2021, Food and Wine recognized New Jersey as the best state for pizza in the country, calling out De Lorenzo's specifically as "one of the finest classic pies in the entire Northeast." Its namesake tomato pie is hand-stretched, layered with cheese — then sauce — and baked until charred.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Pizza Barn in Edgewood
According to the Albuquerque Journal, Pizza Barn is slinging some of the best pies in all of New Mexico. And any pizzeria with a fireplace and a drive-thru deserves special recognition. Pizza Barn is known for its roasted green chiles — a popular condiment throughout the state — which it liberally scatters over its pies and breadsticks.
(505) 286-2700
11 Plaza Loop, Edgewood, NM 87015
New York: John's of Bleecker Street in New York
John's of Bleecker, the famed no-slice pizzeria, has been blazing dough in its coal-fired oven since 1929. The pies are thin, crisp, and beautifully blistered, topped with a just-sweet-enough tomato sauce, and then baked fast and hot. With Google reviewers praising its old-school traditions, service, and the pizza itself, this is one of the most respected New York City pizzerias — if not the world.
(212) 243-1680
278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: Oakwood Pizza Box in Multiple locations
Oakwood Pizza Box anchors the pizza scene in the North Carolina Research Triangle. It was awarded Best Pizza in 2026 by Midtown Magazine, a publication that highlights life in the greater Raleigh area. It serves an excellent Northeastern-style pizza: thin, foldable, cheesy, and not overly sauced. Its square pies are about the size of a large pillowcase and can be ordered with a sesame seed crust.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Rhombus Guys in Multiple locations
North Dakota has carved out its own style of pizza, which is heartier than your average Neapolitan pie or New York-style slice. Since the early 2000s, Rhombus Guys have been baking doughy, tire-sized pizzas that have earned it the reputation as one of the best (and most inventive) pizzerias in the state. The restaurant's signature T-Rex pizza — a hulking combination of pepperoni, sausage, and other toppings — won the Grand Forks People's Choice competition six years in a row.
Multiple Locations
Ohio: Il Rione in Cleveland
Rarely do you see such a consensus on Reddit and Facebook, but when it comes to Il Rione, almost everyone agrees that it makes one of the best pies in Cleveland — if not the state. It serves a gorgeous New York-style pizza that, in 2025, beat out 32 other pizzerias to win the title of Best Pizza in the Land from the local media outlet I'm From Cleveland. It's also a favorite of Iron Chef (and Cleveland native) Michael Symon.
(216) 282-1451
1303 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102
Oklahoma: Hideaway Pizza in Multiple locations
Most of the pizzerias on this list are primarily standalone restaurants. Hideaway is one of the few exceptions, with 27 locations across three states. In 1957, its original location opened in Stillwater, next to the Oklahoma State University campus. With pizza names like Pepperonipalooza and Aporkalypse, it's no surprise that The New York Times listed it as one of 15 of its readers' favorite pizza places from around the world.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Lovely's Fifty Fifty in Portland
At Lovely's Fifty Fifty, chef/co-owner Sarah Minnick uses her art degree to craft her stunning edible mosaics. Her sourdough starter, local grains, flowers, and seasonal ingredients help her pizza achieve an inimitable tang and toothsome chew. With write-ups in Portland Monthly, a feature in Food & Wine, and an impressive 9.0 score from the Infatuation, Lovely's has become one of the most respected pizzerias in the country.
(503) 281-4060
4039 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania: Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli in Multiple locations
Opened in 1924, the Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli is most famous for its tomato pie: a sturdy, cake-like dough covered in smooth tomato sauce, sprinkled with a light dusting of Romano cheese, and served at room temperature. Over the century, it has become a cornerstone of Philadelphia food culture, so much so that in 2023, Corropolese's won Herr's second annual #FlavoredbyPhilly contest. The prize? A Herr's chip flavor inspired by its famous tomato pie.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana in Wakefield
For such a tiny state, Rhode Island has plenty of quality pizzerias, but one that keeps showing up on lists of local favorites is Pasquale's. With a treasured Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, it's no surprise the pizzeria has earned so many accolades. In 2025, 50 Top Pizza named it the 12th best in the U.S., and Rhode Island Monthly magazine acknowledges it as one of the state's great pizzerias.
(401) 783-2900
59 S County Commons Way, Wakefield, RI 02879
South Carolina: D'Allesandro's Pizza in Multiple locations
D'Allesandro's Pizza has been making its hand-tossed pizzas since 2006. In 2021, Big Seven Travel named the pizzeria No. 1 in South Carolina. Four years later, D'Allesandro's was one of three pizzerias to win the title of Best Pizza Joint from The Guide to South Carolina. Eater followed suit in 2025, featuring D'Alessandro's on its list of the 13 best stops for pizza in Charleston.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Charlie's Pizza House in Multiple locations
Opened in 1959, Charlie's Pizza House is the oldest pizzeria in South Dakota. Its lineup of eclectic specialty pizzas, with names like "Hepburn's Spicy Delight," "John Wayne's BBQ Style," and "Marilyn's Mermaid Heaven," which is topped with shrimp, crab, and green and black olives, honors Hollywood stars of past decades. The restaurant has also received national acclaim, with the Food Network naming Charlie's South Dakota's best pizza place.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: A Dopo Sourdough Pizza in Knoxville
A Dopo is a wood-fired pizzeria in downtown Knoxville that has won over the hearts of residents and college students with its sourdough Neapolitan-style pizzas. The dinner-only pizzeria stepped into the national spotlight after making the list of USA Today's 2025 Restaurants of the Year, and it continues to rack up recognition, most recently receiving a nod from the Michelin Guide in 2026.
(865) 321-1297
516 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917
Texas: Cane Rosso in Multiple locations
Cane Rosso is a pizzeria that has blossomed into nine locations across Texas. Its wood-fired pizzas are all 14 inches and baked in a blazing-hot oven, giving each pie its "signature leopard-spotted crust." Its toppings — beef brisket, bacon marmalade, smoked mozzarella, habanero honey — have a distinct Texas flair. In 2021, Food & Wine named it one of the best pizzerias in Texas, and it has since maintained its reputation for excellence.
Multiple locations
Utah: The Pie Underground in Multiple locations
The Pie Underground's flagship location, open since 1980, is the most beloved of its dozens of locations — just a stone's throw from the University of Utah campus. Unsurprisingly, its menu reads like it was conceived by the hungry college kids who still love the place, featuring bold concoctions like the "Bacon-Berry Pie," a pizza topped with chicken, bacon, feta, and a strawberry balsamic sauce.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Folino's in Multiple locations
Folino's embodies the ethos of pizza artistry. Its naturally leavened dough uses a 14- year-old starter culture and is cold-proofed for three days to achieve a one-of-a-kind crust that's light, layered, and intentionally tangy. It has expanded to multiple locations throughout Vermont, and it's consistently won Best Pizza Restaurant from Seven Days, an independent weekly newspaper covering Vermont news, politics, food, and culture.
Multiple locations
Virginia: Dr. Ho's Humble Pie in North Garden
Dr. Ho's describes itself as "the alternative pizza." And we can't help but agree. The pies, each made with hand-tossed dough, include an impressive configuration of toppings like the buffalo chicken with pineapple and pickled jalapeño peppers or the shrimp with homemade basil pesto. Its commitment to innovative combinations, quality ingredients, and sheer quantity makes this one a favorite among Virginians.
(434) 245-0000
4916 Plank Rd, North Garden, VA 22959
Washington: The Carlson Block in Wilkeson
The Carlson Block is a destination restaurant, nestled cozily in Wilkeson, a tiny coal-mining town. The Seattle Times featured the pizzeria, asking rhetorically if it's making the best pizza in the state. The pies, pulled charred from the wood-fired oven, glow like an oil painting encased in a rich wooden frame. House-made mozzarella, seasonal ingredients, a deft hand, and a commitment to the craft ensure Carlson Block will remain among the state's best pizza places.
(360) 761-7593
531 Church St, Wilkeson, WA 98396
West Virginia: Pies & Pints in Multiple locations
You know what you're getting at Pies & Pints: quality draft beer and fiercely innovative pizzas. Seriously, the pie lineup is extraordinary, with topping combinations like grapes and Gorgonzola, Sriracha shrimp, and Cuban pork with fresh pineapple, jalapeños, and crème fraiche. It's an endless list, which means you'll just have to come back again and again to try them all, as many West Virginia residents have been doing.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant in Racine
Open for over a century, Wells Brothers serves a handful of Italian classics, but it's most famous for its pizzas. In 2026, The Journal Times awarded Wells Brothers the title of Best Pizza and Best Italian Restaurant. The restaurant has amassed thousands of glowing Google reviews, indicating that it may keep serving its beautifully-charred, square-cut pies well into the next century.
(262) 632-4408
2148 Mead St, Racine, WI 53403
Wyoming: Bella Fuoco Wood-Fired Pizza in Cheyenne
A relative newcomer, Bella Fuoco is wowing with its blistered, wood-fired pizzas. The concept started as a food truck, but its brick-and-mortar location has helped chef-owner Brenna Kosowicz bring her pizza to even more hungry Wyomingites. In 2025, Bella Fuoco was formally recognized when the Wyoming Tribune Eagle awarded it Best of the Best in the pizza category.
(307) 514-2855
2115 Warren Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
Determining the "best" pizza is largely subjective. For states with a distinct regional variation, we selected shops that are an excellent representation of that style. We also considered restaurants that have stood the test of time or are pillars of the community, and placed weight on glowing social media reviews and awards. Overall customer experience was also considered, as was the impact on the home state's pizza culture.