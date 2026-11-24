There's probably no food more universally adored among Americans than pizza. Aside from being extremely customizable, every state has its own version of the best pizza — at least 15 distinct varieties and styles of making pizza can be found in the U.S. This makes it difficult to compare them. After all, the differences between a Detroit deep-dish and a chewy New Haven pie are many.

This list sets aside nationwide pizza chains and restaurants that happen to have pizza on the menu, and seeks to highlight the most delicious pizza in each state. We considered customer reviews from all over the internet, as well as any regional or national honors attributed to each pizza, and compared the overall cultural legacy and impact of each restaurant. What we ended up with was delicious pizza places that were worthy of being the best in each state. When a good frozen pizza (or even the best frozen pizzas) won't cut it, these are the spots to check out.