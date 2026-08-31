The 14 Absolute Best Frozen Pizzas, According To Customers

Frozen pizza used to be the butt of jokes — a food that, at best, fills your belly and satisfies a craving for pizza but is pretty forgettable and (hopefully) doesn't taste like cardboard. In many people's minds, it sits alongside Top Ramen as a mainstay of college dorm rooms — a food you're stuck buying because you're broke but not something you'd intentionally seek out otherwise.

Fortunately, like most frozen meals, frozen pizzas have gotten a serious upgrade in recent years. There are now dozens of frozen pizzas on the market that customers love. From self-rising crusts to vacuum packaging that preserves flavors, pizza makers have devised ways to make frozen pizzas just as good as anything you'd find at your local pizzeria. Plus, frozen pizza is usually affordable, which, as inflation takes a bite out of shoppers' wallets, is a major selling point. As a result, the global frozen pizza market is growing, from $25.36 billion in 2024 to an expected $46.24 billion by 2034. But which frozen pies are the best, according to customers? We've delved deep into customer reviews and taste tests to reveal (in no particular order) this list of 14 frozen pizzas that people consistently say are their favorites — even outside the college dorm room.