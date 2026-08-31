The 14 Absolute Best Frozen Pizzas, According To Customers
Frozen pizza used to be the butt of jokes — a food that, at best, fills your belly and satisfies a craving for pizza but is pretty forgettable and (hopefully) doesn't taste like cardboard. In many people's minds, it sits alongside Top Ramen as a mainstay of college dorm rooms — a food you're stuck buying because you're broke but not something you'd intentionally seek out otherwise.
Fortunately, like most frozen meals, frozen pizzas have gotten a serious upgrade in recent years. There are now dozens of frozen pizzas on the market that customers love. From self-rising crusts to vacuum packaging that preserves flavors, pizza makers have devised ways to make frozen pizzas just as good as anything you'd find at your local pizzeria. Plus, frozen pizza is usually affordable, which, as inflation takes a bite out of shoppers' wallets, is a major selling point. As a result, the global frozen pizza market is growing, from $25.36 billion in 2024 to an expected $46.24 billion by 2034. But which frozen pies are the best, according to customers? We've delved deep into customer reviews and taste tests to reveal (in no particular order) this list of 14 frozen pizzas that people consistently say are their favorites — even outside the college dorm room.
Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Double Pepperoni
It's always impressive when a frozen pizza can actually be confused for a freshly made one, but that's a claim numerous fans make about Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza in online reviews. And it's definitely a lesser-known pizza brand you should pay attention to. Reviewers on Reddit swear by it, claiming it's their all-time favorite. And while they may differ on their preferred toppings, the general consensus is that Double Pepperoni, which features both sliced and diced pepperoni, atop that signature Detroit-style square pie with a thick crispy crust, is the way to go.
Customers aren't alone in this sentiment. Professional chefs and recipe developers also call Motor City the king of frozen pizzas, thanks to a healthy proportion of sauce to cheese, that caramelized cheese that bakes right along the crust's edges — one of the hallmarks of Detroit-style pizza that makes fans crave it — and a hefty crust that can really stand up to plenty of toppings. Unlike other frozen pizzas, the Motor City variety looks, on the bottom of each slice, like a real, fresh-baked crust, with a buttery flavor and just the right amount of crispiness.
DiGiorno Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni
Another fan favorite may perhaps have the most well-known advertising slogan of them all, and according to reviewers online, the tagline effectively sums up DiGiorno's selling point: It tastes fresh enough to have been made locally and delivered to your door. Though DiGiorno makes several types of pizza — Wood-Fired, Stuffed Crust, Croissant Crust, Gluten-Free, and more — it's the Rising Crust variety that stands apart from the rest as far as customers are concerned, based on flavor, texture, and overall ratio of crust to toppings. One reviewer on Reddit even calls this "pizza perfection," citing buttery, soft crust and quality toppings.
The Ultimate Pepperoni variety, in particular, appeals to fans for its impressive distribution of cheese and meat, not to mention vacuum packaging that keeps contents extra fresh, as well as a soft crust that actually does rise and tastes like yeasty bread, lending an air of quality to each bite. The pepperoni is plentiful, but the crusty has enough substance that it can stand up to all that meat and cheese, even retaining a satisfying crunch from first bite to last.
Screamin' Sicilian Bessie's Revenge Cheese Pizza
The Screamin' Sicilian brand of frozen pizza gets lots of love on social media. The signature mustachioed mouth on the box is instantly recognizable, a shout out to the company's Sicilian-born founder, and the ingredients include whole-milk mozzarella from Wisconsin and a secret-recipe tomato sauce, which are frequently noted for their quality. Reviewers love the thick, stretchy melted cheese, as well as a crust that's nicely thick and crispy but not too heavy and a garlicky, flavorful tomato sauce.
Many flavors of Screamin' Sicilian earn top marks from customers, but Bessie's Revenge keeps floating to the top. Featuring four varieties of cheese — white cheddar, parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella, both shredded and big slices, the "revenge" just might be found in that thick, stretchy melted cheese that frozen pizzas simply don't tend to have. And the combination of cheeses lends satisfying saltiness that's not too overpowering. Pro tip: Some reviewers like to pick up Bessie's Revenge and add their own pepperoni on top, to elevate their frozen pizza and benefit from all that extra cheesy goodness.
Amy's Cheese
It's always nice when you can find a frozen meal with high-quality, even organic ingredients. Even better when the final dish actually tastes great. The Amy's brand is widely known for the high quality of its boxed, prepared meals, not to mention its beloved drive-thru fast-food chain. The brand is known to not sacrifice taste to include organic, non-GMO ingredients instead of long lists of preservatives and artificial flavorings, not to mention traditional preparation methods. Amy's frozen pizza features a hand-stretched crust made with organic unbleached wheat flour, organic honey, organic tomato purée, and more.
To fully appreciate the clean, less-processed flavor of the crust, reviewers point to the Cheese variety as a top frozen pizza. Some report it's even better than some restaurant pizzas, with the authentic aroma of risen, freshly baked bread and a flavorful tomato sauce that isn't packed too full of garlic or onions that overwhelm the pizza. Reviewers also mention that they enjoy picking up an Amy's Cheese and then adding their own toppings, so they have even more control over the quality and amount of ingredients.
Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Crust Four Cheese
Quality ingredients matter, and so does a company's ethos. Perhaps this is why Newman's Own, the brand whose profits go entirely to nonprofits that serve children, is so popular. Newman's Own is one of the pasta sauces that even celebrity chefs love to use, and in a blind taste test, chefs report that it offers a crispy crust with an authentic char and a flavor that doesn't seem processed and a fresher-tasting tomato sauce than many others. Customers say it has an ideal ratio of sauce to cheese, with some even wishing it was bigger (though it would be tough to keep in the freezer).
The Four Cheese variety is topped with mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, and asiago cheeses, which come together to create a more complex, aged-cheese flavor and a nice stringy pull. Some even comment on the creaminess of the cheese and perfect crispness on the crust. And, like with any cheese pizza, several customers say they like to start with this Four Cheese as a base to ensure heavy cheese coverage, and drizzle honey or add other toppings to their liking.
Tombstone Original Crust 5 Cheese
Nostalgia matters in the world of frozen pizza. Though much has changed in the marketplace in terms of pizza types (Detroit, Sicilian, deep dish, stuffed crust), sometimes the classics are classic for a reason. Tombstone is a great example. Reviewers frequently share memories of eating Tombstone pizzas as Lunchable meals at school, cooking them for themselves as afternoon snacks after school, and the memories alone bring them back to Tombstone again and again. Not that memories are all the brand has to offer — customers say they like the distinctively bold, spicy sauce that is just the right consistency and a crust that achieves a nice balance of crispiness and chewiness.
The 5 Cheese variety is especially popular. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, asiago, and Romano, the pizza is reported to have one of the best quantities of cheese among frozen pizzas, with a nice pull and oiliness. Chefs in a blind taste test also say they like the herb-iness of the sauce. For the price, customers say, the quality is impressive.
Pizzeria Uno Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
The debate over whether Chicago-style deep-dish or New York-style thin-crust pizza is better may never be resolved. Fans have strong feelings about both. But whatever side you're on, Pizzeria Uno's deep-dish frozen pizza is worth trying, if only to discover for yourself where the whole deep-dish trend started —the brand is responsible for creating deep-dish pizza in Chicago in 1943. Though the company has pizzerias from Maine to Florida and Chicago to Boston to serve freshly baked pies, it offers quality frozen pizzas that offer a taste of Chicago, as well. Reviewers love Uno's hearty crust, delicious sauce full of chunks of real tomato, and quality cheese, including real mozzarella that melts into a nicely creamy, chewy texture.
The cheese variety especially is recognized as having a good ratio of sauce to cheese, which includes both mozzarella (under the sauce, in true Chicago style) and a sprinkle of parmesan on top. Customers frequently report being surprised that the quality of the frozen variety matches up to the fresh version, with a buttery, flaky crust and fresh, sweet tomato sauce. Many even claim it's the best frozen pizza they've had.
Caulipower Cauliflower Crust Margherita
For many people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, making cauliflower pizza crust can be a way to finally enjoy the simple pleasure of pizza. But short of making your own, it can be hard to find a good-quality, gluten-free pizza that satisfies your craving. Fortunately, customers are finding that Caulipower's brand of frozen cauliflower-crust pizzas are a great option. In a blind taste test, pro chefs like the real pieces of tomato, onion, garlic, and herbs, and customers frequently comment that the crust is surprisingly good, even for kids who are picky eaters.
The Margherita version is especially praised for the crispiness of the crust, which isn't overly filling or mushy like some other cauliflower varieties. They like its fresh, healthy flavor, the pieces of real cheese and tomato, and the fact that it doesn't obviously taste like cauliflower. Even being an alternative option, reviewers say it's one of the best frozen pizzas out there.
Table 87 Coal Oven Pepperoni Pizza
Another pizzeria brand with a presence in the frozen pizza market, Brooklyn, NY-based Table 87 is known for its charcoal-fired flavor, natural ingredients, and vacuum-sealed packaging that ensures freshness. Others know it from its stint on Shark Tank, where founder Tom Cucco pitched his innovative method of preserving his coal-oven pies for freezers. Customers are impressed by the real slice of basil on its Margherita version, a crust texture that rivals that of fresh-baked pizza, and the fact that Table 87 also sells its pizza by the slice (in limited varieties). The pizzas are fully cooked and then flash frozen to preserve the freshest possible flavor, and fans notice.
The Pepperoni version, in particular, is well loved, thanks to its spicy cup-and-char pepperoni that's full of flavor, captures the oils pepperoni fans love, and crisps up around the edges. Though some are surprised by the price, many reviewers say the comparatively steep cost is worth it. Others comment on the freshness, particularly that of the tomato sauce, and many call it the best frozen pizza on the market.
Home Run Inn Classic Cheese
Scan any roundup of customers' favorite frozen pizzas and you're likely to find a few die-hard Home Run Inn fans proudly singing its praises. Another brand born from an actual pizzeria in Chicago, Home Run Inn wins taste tests repeatedly for its golden-brown, crispy cheese, tavern-style thin cracker crust, and even a layer of oil on top that makes it feel like an authentic pizza parlor pie. Reddit reviewers love the real ingredients — flour, salt, yeast — rather than a lineup of preservatives and artificial flavors, plus the buttery flavor of the crust.
Most varieties of Home Run Inn are beloved, but the Classic Cheese helps that delicious, baked, all-natural mozzarella cheese, which reaches all the way to the edges, to really shine. Loyal fans say it's their go-to frozen option, that they "refuse" to buy any other brand, and that, while Chicago-style pizza isn't usually their thing, the tavern-style crust has won them over. People also rate the quantity of its toppings highly, saying there's plenty of cheese to enjoy in every bite.
Jack's Original Thin Pepperoni
Jack's is another old-school classic that customers have been enjoying for years. Fans repeatedly share happy memories of growing up on Jack's frozen pizzas. They appreciate not only the taste but also the value, citing its comparatively low price despite being one of their favorite frozen pies, even among self-confessed pizza snobs. Jack's also makes a Rising Crust and Max version, but the Original Thin Crust is praised for its crispy texture, similar to a cracker crust. They also say it offers some of the best cheese available on a frozen pizza.
Reviewers especially love the Pepperoni, which features an ideal balance of crust to toppings. Many reviewers seem surprised that a pizza this thin and frozen can still offer such good flavor. They also like that there's ample pepperoni coverage. Plus, nostalgia carries this one, as well; the brand was founded in 1960 and was a mainstay for many children, who have grown up feeling like this is offers a taste of their childhoods.
Heggie's Six Pack Pizza
The origins of Heggie's are humble. The brand was founded in a garage in 1989 and grew slowly as one hotel and bar at a time slowly added it to their menus. Today, it's beloved by a loyal-to-the-end pack of fans who call it the "holy grail" of frozen pizzas — a hill they say they'll die on. The enthusiastically call it the best frozen pie on the market and love the unusual varieties offered by the brand, which include BCB (beef, cheese, and bacon), Chicken Alfredo, and even Breakfast Pizza.
Heggie's best-selling variety is the Six Pack, which was invented by the company's production employees and features six toppings: bacon, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella. Fans say it's one of the few frozen pizzas that tastes like it came from a pizzeria, with a hefty portion of toppings and good-quality cheese. The biggest complaint? They're somewhat hard to find outside the Midwest.
Red Baron Classic Classic Crust Pepperoni
Red Baron is another oldie but goodie, with fans pleasantly surprised that the taste they enjoyed years ago holds up, even in a crowded market. Red Baron offers several types of crust, with the cheese-stuffed version being one that's highly sought. About Red Baron's Classic Crust pizzas, they say it has a pleasantly zesty sauce, a nicely textured crust that cooks up crispy, has good chew, and holds up nicely with toppings, despite being thin. They appreciate its reliably good quality and herb flavor. Plus, they say, the price is hard to beat.
The Pepperoni version gets high marks for its plentiful amount of savory pepperoni, with one reviewer calling it "near perfect." They say it offers a nice balance of saltiness, spiciness, and smokiness, with several specifically calling out the heat from the meat. Others like the firmness of the thin crust, which doesn't flop over when cooked, despite the oils from the cheese and pepperoni. For the money, they say, the Red Baron Classic Crust Pepperoni is definitely a respectable choice.
Rao's Brick Oven Crust Five Cheese
Is it a little pricier than other frozen pizzas? Sure. But is Rao's frozen pizza worth that higher price? Fans say yes, considering its crisp-yet-soft crust, subtle wood-fired flavor, and high-quality sauce. It is, after all, a popular jarred pasta sauce brand, too. Reviewers say it stands apart from the pack for its freshly-baked flavor, with sauce that's packed with herbs and Italian tomatoes, as well as whole-milk mozzarella cheese and wheat-flour crust.
Time after time, Rao's Brick Oven Crust Five Cheese pizza is specifically called out as the best frozen pizza on the market, thanks to its blend of fontina, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheeses that, when cooked, offer that gooey cheese pull you crave in a good pizza. Reviews repeatedly say the cheese tastes real and complex, with a satisfying umami flavor, explaining that it melts perfectly and cooks up golden brown. They also like the brick-oven-baked crust, which they say provides a nice crunch to hold up all that cheese.
Methodology
When it comes to pizzas — frozen or fresh — people have strong opinions and aren't afraid to share them online. We sorted through hundreds of Reddit posts, blogs, grocery store reviews, YouTube and TikTok videos, blind taste tests, and newspaper stories to find the pizza brands and varieties most mentioned and cited as customers' top picks.
These were the names that came up again and again as people's favorites, based on quality of ingredients, value for the price, sauce-to-cheese ratio, taste/texture of the crust, and generally being unexpectedly good for freezer pizzas.