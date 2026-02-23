Alton Brown Loves This Iowa Restaurant For Its Crab Rangoon Pizza

Pizza is one of the most universally beloved foods — a simple combination of basic ingredients that together make cheesy, saucy magic. The fundamental concept of bringing different elements together on a round crust has also inspired countless other versions that go far beyond tomato sauce and mozzarella. One such version comes from Des Moines, Iowa-based Fong's Pizza, which was inspired by crab rangoon. And the restaurant did it well enough to get the attention of food celebrity Alton Brown, who praised the unique invention.

Brown spotlighted the pizza on the Cooking Channel's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," describing it as something totally new to him, calling it perfect and delicious yet simple. Fong's reshuffles the components of the classic American Chinese restaurant appetizer on a thin, house-made crust. The crab rangoon sauce spread on the dough is based on its inspiration's cream cheese filling, blending cream cheese, sour cream, surimi (imitation crab), sweet and sour sauce, and heavy whipping cream. It's topped with sliced green onions and Asiago and mozzarella cheeses before baking. After it's cooked, wonton pieces are generously scattered over the top, and it's finished with a sweet chili sauce drizzle.

Brown also noted that it's Fong's best-seller, making up at least half of the pizzas it sells each week. It's one of the restaurant's several Asian-inspired pizzas, alongside General Tso's chicken, Korean beef, and orange chicken. It also sells traditional pies as well as varieties it calls Iowa Favorites, like a mac & cheese version and a loaded potato.