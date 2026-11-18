12 Costco Cakes You Should Be Picking Up In November 2026
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From birthdays to holiday gatherings, a beautiful cake can be the star attraction and make an ordinary occasion feel extraordinary. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while pies are often the go-to dessert for this holiday, serving your guests something unexpected in the form of a cake can turn your dinner into a memorable feast, especially if they have multiple meals to attend. Sure, you can make one from scratch, but with all the activity and planning surrounding this holiday, you may just want to opt for something store-bought, and Costco offers the perfect solution.
The Costco bakery offers a huge range, from decadent layer cakes in crowd-pleasing flavors to rich cheesecakes — which aren't technically cakes, though we're including them here anyway. There are also some Italian-style specialties, a truly seasonal option, and one flourless chocolate cake that will bring a touch of luxury to your table.
Keep in mind that the wholesale club requires a membership for customers to shop there. If you're not already a member, this list of cakes may convince you to join. Just remember that prices and availability may vary by location and that some cakes may only be available to order online.
This pumpkin cheesecake comes topped with caramel and pecans
When it comes to Thanksgiving, few people would argue with the idea that the holiday isn't complete without at least one pumpkin dessert. However, instead of serving the expected pie this year, opt for this cheesecake — in addition to a creamy base full of intense pumpkin flavor, the whole dessert is topped with pecans and a generous drizzle of caramel sauce.
A two-pack of Ferrara's Bakery 8-inch Pumpkin Cheesecake with Caramel and Pecan Topping is available at Costco for $119.99.
Bring a taste of Italy home with Chiostro di Saronno Panettone Classico
Panettone is an Italian delicacy made from a yeasted dough studded with dried and candied fruit, and it has a lightly sweet flavor and fluffy texture. This bready cake is incredibly versatile and can be the foundation for many fall recipes. Try tearing it into pieces to make a delicious bread pudding, or follow Giada De Laurentiis's suggestion for leftover panettone and use it to top a holiday salad.
Chiostro di Saronno Panettone Classico is available at Costco for $29.99.
This Cinnamon Coffee Cake offers a sweet pairing to a cup of coffee
Whether you're starting your day with a cup of joe, pausing for a midafternoon pick-me-up, or finishing a meal with coffee or tea, this cake from Collin Street Bakery should be on the table. It comes in a beautiful white tin and includes a cup of icing for drizzling, while the warming cinnamon spice feels like a hug on your palate. It also makes a beautiful gift.
Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Coffee Cake is available at Costco for $34.99.
This Apricot & Pineapple Pecan Cake Bundle is dense with flavor
Collin Street Bakery is a Texas-based company, and the Lone Star State is known for producing pecans, so you're almost guaranteed to have delicious pecan flavor in this pair of cakes. Besides containing the rich nuts, each one is chock-full of either pineapple or glacéed apricots. The batter for these cakes is also sweetened with honey.
Collin Street Bakery Apricot & Pineapple Pecan Cake Bundle is available at Costco for $64.99.
Enjoy 2 rich flavors with David's Cookies Variety Cheesecakes
Cheesecakes are delicious on their own, but they're even better when they're infused with flavors and covered in rich toppings. This two-pack of cheesecakes from David's Cookies does just that. One has a topping of chopped pecans and caramel sauce reminiscent of a turtle candy, and the other includes a devil's food cake base, chocolate-flavored cheesecake, and a milk chocolate topping that covers the whole cake.
A two-pack of David's Cookies Variety Cheesecakes is available at Costco for $69.99.
This Mini Pecan Cake Bundle offers a preview of the winter season
For some, Christmas cannot arrive soon enough. Fortunately, Costco has a little preview of the holiday for these individuals in the form of this mini pecan cake bundle, which includes four favorite flavors: cherry fudge cake, pineapple cake, blonde cake, and a classic fruitcake. If you're wondering how fruitcakes can last all year, adding a heavy dose of alcohol can help preserve them.
The Collin Street Bakery Mini Pecan Cake Bundle is available at Costco for $49.99.
This Knipschildt Chocopologie Truffle Cake is truly decadent
The Knipschildt brand once held the Guinness World Record for the most expensive chocolate truffle in the world, but you don't need to take out a loan to enjoy this dessert. This flourless cake features a layer of rich chocolate ganache and is finished with the chocolatier's signature truffles. It's a striking cake that will bring a bit of sophistication to your next gathering.
Knipschildt Chocopologie Truffle Flourless Chocolate Cake is available at Costco for $69.99.
Tiramisu Cake is bound to perk you up
Tiramisu may seem like tres leches, but it's an entirely different dessert. Its name translates to "lift me up," and while traditional versions may come in a square format, this one from Ferrara's Bakery is round and features an attractive collar of brown and white stripes. The bakery makes its own ladyfingers and douses them in coffee and coffee liqueur before layering them with sweetened mascarpone cheese.
A two-pack of Ferrara's Bakery 8-inch Tiramisu Cake is available at Costco for $99.99.
This peanut butter cake is packed with rich, nutty flavor
If you love the combination of chocolate and peanut butter, then this cake is for you. The base is made from a fudge brownie, and it's topped with layers of peanut butter mousse and decadent chocolate cake. As if that's not enough, the whole confection gets a crown of brownie pieces, chocolate fudge, and peanut butter chips.
David's Cookies Mile High Peanut Butter Cake is available at Costco for $69.99.
David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake is a chocolate lover's dream
For the consummate chocolate lover, no other flavors should get in the way of a chocolate cake, and this one is nothing short of perfection. It starts with four layers of rich chocolate sponge sandwiching velvety milk chocolate mousse; then, the entire thing gets covered in chocolate ganache and a coating of chocolate shavings that resemble bark, making this cake look like an edible tree trunk. It's pre-sliced, too, ensuring that everyone gets a fair share.
David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake is available at Costco for $74.99.
Treat New York cheesecake like a blank canvas for your culinary creativity
Sometimes simple is better, especially when you want to add your own personal touches to something, and this plain Jon Donaire cheesecake is a perfect example. Try drizzling it with dulce de leche and finishing it with chopped walnuts, or top it with apple pie filling and a sprinkling of mixed spices for an autumnal take on a classic. You can even cover it with poached pear halves.
Jon Donaire 10-inch New York Cheesecake is available at Costco for $59.99.
This Cake Bake Shop Carrot Cake is visually stunning
This carrot cake features thick layers of cake and cream cheese frosting and is covered with a generous coating of vanilla buttercream. For an elegant touch, it's topped with silk cherry blossoms, and comes in a striking box tied with a beautiful ribbon, too. If you're not a fan of nuts or raisins, this cake is free of both, so nothing gets in the way of the spiced carrot flavor.
The Cake Bake Shop 8-inch Round Carrot Cake is available at Costco for $159.99.