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From birthdays to holiday gatherings, a beautiful cake can be the star attraction and make an ordinary occasion feel extraordinary. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while pies are often the go-to dessert for this holiday, serving your guests something unexpected in the form of a cake can turn your dinner into a memorable feast, especially if they have multiple meals to attend. Sure, you can make one from scratch, but with all the activity and planning surrounding this holiday, you may just want to opt for something store-bought, and Costco offers the perfect solution.

The Costco bakery offers a huge range, from decadent layer cakes in crowd-pleasing flavors to rich cheesecakes — which aren't technically cakes, though we're including them here anyway. There are also some Italian-style specialties, a truly seasonal option, and one flourless chocolate cake that will bring a touch of luxury to your table.

Keep in mind that the wholesale club requires a membership for customers to shop there. If you're not already a member, this list of cakes may convince you to join. Just remember that prices and availability may vary by location and that some cakes may only be available to order online.