What Makes Tiramisu Different From Tres Leches Cake?

Both creamy and sweet, what is the exact difference between tres leches cake and tiramisu? Tres leches is a popular Latin American cake that has a rich sauce and whipped cream topping. Tiramisu, on the other hand, originated in Italy and is a trifle-like dish of layered sweetened cheese with coffee soaked cookies and cocoa powder. While the two treats may sound slightly similar, their flavor profiles are quite different with tres leches being milky and sweet, while tiramisu is more bold with nutty coffee and rich cocoa.

Tres leches is made with a sponge cake base. This soft and light cake is then poked with a fork and drizzled with a blend of evaporated milk, whole milk, and sweetened condensed milk (try making your own at home). The result is a delightfully fluffy cake that is infused with creamy goodness in every bite without getting soggy. Tiramisu also uses dairy in the form of mascarpone cheese (and sometimes whipped cream) mixed with sugar and eggs. This blend is then layered with coffee-soaked ladyfinger cookies (which occasionally contain a dash of various alcohols) and sprinkled with cocoa powder to create the beloved tiramisu.

The main difference between the two is baking. Tres leches requires the cake to be baked before being chilled with the trio of milks. Tiramisu, on the other hand, can be considered no-bake. It simply requires some mixing and layering (along with a little patience to let it set) to create a delicious treat.