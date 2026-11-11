9 Best Budget Olive Oils, According To Home Cooks
Olive oil is a highly coveted ingredient due to its rich flavor, versatility, and numerous health benefits. While the price of some olive oils — such as the $50 per bottle olive oil Martha Stewart stands by — might have you convinced this golden liquid is too pricey for your wallet, the truth is that's simply not the case. Home cooks know this precious oil doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. While they may hold no accolades or Michelin stars, household cooks carry a wealth of knowledge when it comes to which olive oils are best for daily use.
There are plenty of sensational olive oils found at affordable prices, from the mild and mellow-tasting to robust EVOOs bursting with grassy and fruity notes. Whether you're on the hunt for single-sourced EVOO or cold-pressed olive oil, there are plenty of budget-friendly options out there that don't compromise on quality. From those ideal for cooking with to those that add the perfect burst of flavor to finish a dish, it's time to reveal the olive oils that have earned heaps of praise from average home cooks like you and me.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1. Kirkland Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Any culinary enthusiast looking to buy extra virgin olive oil in bulk should consider Costco's house brand for a great value cooking oil. Kirkland offers an assortment of budget-friendly olive oils in two and three liter bottles, ensuring home cooks won't be running out of this precious liquid anytime soon.
Kirkland's Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is particularly prized by home cooks, with supporters calling its aroma elegant and its flavor distinctive and rich. Others describe it as balanced, smooth, and mild, making it ideal for those seeking a mellower cooking oil. Aspiring chefs love its light flavor and aroma, stating it's not only great for cooking, but for whipping up appetizers, like a classic bruschetta caprese. An olive oil with a pleasing color and thickness, many consider it a great choice for everyday uses given its affordable $10.50 per liter price tag.
However, those looking for a heartier-flavored olive oil may be drawn to try Kirkland's Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is equally praised. Those who prepare meals on the daily appreciate its more robust flavor along with the $9.50 per liter cost, making it the most cost-effective of all Kirkland's EVOO offerings. Home cooks find it to possess fruity notes with a pleasant bite. Many, in fact, prefer it over Costco's more expensive Italian EVOO.
2. Trader Joe's Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Trader Joe's stocks a 32-ounce bottle of Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil for just $12.49 ($0.39 per ounce), offering up a great choice for those counting their pennies. Crafted from a blend of olives cultivated in Italy, Spain, Argentina, and Greece, this cold-pressed olive oil (a method of making olive oil that includes no heat or chemicals, which many believe creates an oil with more nutrients and health benefits) is one home cooks call great quality for the price. Supporters pronounce it to be wonderful for both cooking and finishing dishes, with one EVOO enthusiast calling it the best tasting offering on the market.
Family chefs appreciate the noticeable aroma of this EVOO, finding it to have a nice finish with a good amount of pungency. Reviewers describe this reasonably priced olive oil as truly delicious, praising the way it cooks. Home cooks declare it to be extremely versatile, being a great choice whether you drizzle it, use it in a fryer, or wield it in a spray bottle. Fans of this budget-friendly oil also appreciate the handy attached spout, making for easy pouring from this hefty bottle.
A bottle that always states where the olives are sourced, you know exactly what you're getting when you purchase this wallet-approved cooking oil. An olive oil that is surprisingly well priced for the amount, Trader Joe's Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil is one that makes a good, multipurpose olive oil, perfect for the everyday.
3. Trader Joe's Main Squeeze Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Are you drawn to premium olive oils, like Graza, but put off by the high price? Well Trader Joe's might have just the item for you. The internet is calling Trader Joe's Main Squeeze Extra Virgin Olive Oil a great dupe for the more expensive olive oil brand Graza. Equipped with an incredibly handy squeezable bottle, home cooks describe this olive oil as a great cooking olive oil with a nice, grassy flavor.
Undoubtedly, part of this EVOO's appeal is the squeezable container it comes in, which makes it easier to control the amount of oil released. You'll find no messy olive oil running down the side of the bottle post-use or accidentally sloshing too much into the pan, thanks to its adjustable top. Upon purchasing Trader Joe's Main Squeeze Extra Virgin Olive Oil, one home cook notes that this enjoyable olive oil will have you convinced you need to be splashing it on everything, from pizza crusts to pasta and soups. But, the reusable container this EVOO comes in is not its only draw.
This olive oil is cold-pressed, imported from the Mediterranean, and can be delightfully drizzled over everything, from roasted veggies to burrata. Available in a sizable 25.4-ounce bottle for $10.99, this Mediterranean EVOO clocks in at an affordable $0.43 per ounce. Compared to Graza's olive oils, which average around $21 for a similar product, this makes it an alluring buy indeed.
4. Terra Delyssa Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Found in affordable two packs and three packs at Costco, Terra Delyssa continues to be a budget-conscious olive oil beloved by many home cooks. A single-source olive oil crafted from Tunisian olives, one fan describes Terra Delyssa Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil as smooth and herbaceous, never holding any bitter notes, making it perfect for pan-frying and salad dressings.
Currently offered for $34.99 for a 3-pack of 25.5-ounce bottles at Costco, this EVOO comes out to an enticing $0.46 per ounce. Home cooks love it for three simple reasons: It comes in a glass bottle, boasts a single country origin, and it tastes good. Household cooks praise this high-quality olive oil for its unique and versatile quality, stating it elevates the flavor of any dish you add it to.
The fact that it's non-GMO and USDA organic doesn't hurt either. Even more intriguing, the olives used in Terra Delyssa Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil are pesticide-free, harvested by hand, and cold-pressed within four hours of picking. The result is an olive oil abundant in antioxidants, low in acidity, and high in polyphenol content. People also love the traceable nature of this EVOO. A quick scan of the QR code on the label lets you trace the story of your olive oil from the orchard to the bottle.
5. Trader Giotto's Sicilian Selezione Olive Oil
Anyone looking for a single-source olive oil that won't drain their bank account should check out Trader Giotto's Sicilian Selezione Olive Oil. A product we rated the highest in our ranking of Trader Joe's best olive oils, this EVOO is truly one that stands above the rest. Its flavor is exceptionally smooth, with delectable fruity notes and a pronounced peppery end note to round it out. Better yet, this golden elixir costs a meagre $10.99 per 16.9-ounce bottle, amounting to about $0.65 per ounce.
A bottle that is astoundingly affordable for a single-source EVOO, this noteworthy olive oil is rendered from olives that are grown, picked, and pressed on Italy's island of Sicily. The final flavor? An olive oil that has a light, peppery finish that tingles the throat — a signature of high-quality extra virgin olive oil. This tingling sensation is due to oleocanthal, a compound that causes a slight burn in the back of the throat, and a sign that the olive oil is fresh and pure.
An EVOO that Consumer Reports also rated as one of the best extra virgin olive oils at Trader Joe's, this is a great choice for those looking for a product that won't go bad before you have a chance to use it up. While you can certainly cook with this olive oil, home cooks find this to be an ideal choice for finishing dishes.
6. Aldi's Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Those looking for a premium olive oil at a wallet-friendly price will be drawn to Aldi's Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Weighing in at $12.35 for a 16.9-ounce bottle ($0.73 per ounce), this Aldi exclusive might be higher priced than other Aldi options, but it's actually quite the steal given its high praise.
An Aldi exclusive olive oil that has rightfully earned a place in your shopping cart, home cooks herald this olive oil for being single-sourced, with all ingredients originating in Italy. Other culinary enthusiasts applaud this EVOO for its striking hue and hearty flavor, labeling the taste as subtly grassy. Many appreciate the dark glass bottle as well — a characteristic that helps protect this precious liquid from light, which can quicken spoilage and cause the oil to lose its robust flavor. If that isn't enough, this esteemed EVOO also bears a seal from Val Di Mazara P.D.O., signifying the specific region it comes from, in addition to approval from the North American Olive Oil Association, denoting its superior caliber.
This Italian olive oil is one home cooks declare to be perfect for drizzling over just about everything from salad to pizza, as well as making a delicious olive oil cake. No wonder it took the number one spot in our ranking of Aldi olive oils.
7. California Olive Ranch
California Olive Ranch is a fan favorite among many home cooks.A brand that provides a range of products, from single-source 100% California olive oil to global blends, you'll find an olive oil to fit every price range here. Chefs eagerly praise California Olive Ranch EVOO for its standout flavor, declaring it to be great for a number of uses, from cooking and dipping to marinades and rubs.
This cost-effective EVOO is priced at an inviting $13 to $17 for a 16.9-ounce bottle of the global blends, which are offered in mild, medium, and robust varieties. It's an olive oil home cooks find to be surprisingly affordable compared to other better-known brands. The medium global blend in particular strikes a crowd-pleasing middle ground, securing the perfect balance between peppery and mild while still holding a classic grassy characteristic.
Still, if you're looking for more of a finishing oil, the 100% California might be more appealing. Devotees of this single-source, California-exclusive olive oil declare it to be well-rounded, mild-tasting, and incredibly delicious, making it a great choice for just about everything from marinades and sautéing to baking delectable desserts. Additionally, culinary enthusiasts love the dark, glass bottle this EVOO comes in, along with the non-GMO project verification and vegan certification. Priced around $18 to $20 for a 16.9-ounce bottle, it may be more expensive, but it's an olive oil home cooks claim to last a while.
8. Lucini Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil
A preferred brand of chef Giada De Laurentiis, Lucini is a store-bought olive oil admired by many households for its flavor and versatility. Lucini Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil can be found at a reasonable $13.49 per 16.9-ounce bottle (about $0.80 per ounce), rendering it a pretty affordable option compared to higher end brands. One Amazon reviewer declared this EVOO to "be a steal" compared to what is being sold elsewhere in the U.S., calling the taste amazing and the price truly unbeatable.
EVOO fans find the cost to be fitting for the quality, declaring you can definitely taste the caliber when dipping bread into this delightful EVOO. Just add a little salt and pepper, and this palatable olive oil will do the rest. One supporter preferred it over Lucini's premium olive oil, claiming the Lucini Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil to possess a stronger bite, with more peppery and complex notes.
However, Lucini's Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil has its backers as well. A single-source Italian oil, home cooks commend this cold-pressed EVOO for its smell, perfect for use in all applications, from cooking to salad dressings. They find the bottle perfectly sized, ensuring you use up the contents before it loses its quality. Priced at $23.99 for a 16.9-ounce bottle, it may be slightly pricier, but it's an olive oil well worth considering for its rich, buttery flavor and pungent finish.
9. BONO Sicilian Val Di Mazara PDO Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Many are shocked at the affordable price of BONO Sicilian Val Di Mazara PDO Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, given its similarity to higher-end brands in taste. With a flavor one Redditor described as "pleasantly bitter and grassy, with a rich mouthfeel," many are astounded by this EVOO's phenomenal flavor profile. One avid supporter named it the best olive oil they had ever tried, finding it devoid of any bitterness at all.
Domestic cooks admire this non-GMO project verified, USDA organic certified EVOO, loving the gorgeous yellow color and authentic Italian flavors. Upon sampling, one olive oil enthusiast declared the taste to transport them back to Italy, conjuring images of dining upon mozzarella and fresh tomatoes drizzled with olive oil. Another supporter lauded the vibrant aroma and well-balanced flavor, professing it to contain the perfect ratio of peppery flavor and smoothness, which ends in a pleasantly buttery finish.
While more expensive than other household brands, its $24.99 price tag for a 16.9-ounce bottle is pretty exceptional considering the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certified status of this single-source olive oil, which ensures the olives that make up this delectable liquid come solely from the Val Di Mazara region of Italy. The process is supervised from growth to harvest and processing, undergoing rigorous testing to confirm the quality before being granted a one-of-a-kind serial number, denoting its authenticity and lineage.
Methodology
To select the best budget olive oils recommended by home cooks, we assessed a number of online reviews, discussions, and social media posts by household cooks and amateur chefs. From here, we selected the most notable olive oils to be found at affordable prices, seeking out the best value oils that still held high-quality characteristics, such as cold-pressing, organic ingredients, or simply an exceptional taste. A range of olive oils were included in this article, from wallet-friendly options that are ideal for cooking and baking with to those that are best for raw uses and finishing dishes.