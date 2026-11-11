9 Best Budget Olive Oils, According To Home Cooks

Olive oil is a highly coveted ingredient due to its rich flavor, versatility, and numerous health benefits. While the price of some olive oils — such as the $50 per bottle olive oil Martha Stewart stands by — might have you convinced this golden liquid is too pricey for your wallet, the truth is that's simply not the case. Home cooks know this precious oil doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. While they may hold no accolades or Michelin stars, household cooks carry a wealth of knowledge when it comes to which olive oils are best for daily use.

There are plenty of sensational olive oils found at affordable prices, from the mild and mellow-tasting to robust EVOOs bursting with grassy and fruity notes. Whether you're on the hunt for single-sourced EVOO or cold-pressed olive oil, there are plenty of budget-friendly options out there that don't compromise on quality. From those ideal for cooking with to those that add the perfect burst of flavor to finish a dish, it's time to reveal the olive oils that have earned heaps of praise from average home cooks like you and me.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.