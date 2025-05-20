Is Cold-Pressed Olive Oil Really Higher Quality Than Expeller-Pressed?

With so many different categories of olive oil on the market, it's hard to keep track of what different classifications represent. One commonly-seen specification is cold-pressed olive oil, so we turned to an expert to figure out what that means, what makes it more expensive, and if it's worth the price hike.

Food Republic spoke with Blessing Jennifer Anyibama, MSc, a Food and Nutritional Scientist, who helped us break down the specifics on cold-pressing and whether it's actually better than expeller-pressed oil — to which her answer is a resounding yes. "Cold-pressed is the gold standard for purity and taste — it is olive oil with its soul intact," she said. Call us crazy, but that sounds pretty good! As for what that means in practice, she explained, "Cold-pressed olive oil is pressed below 80 [degrees Fahrenheit], preserving delicate antioxidants, flavors, and aromas that heat would destroy."

On the other side of the equation are expeller-pressed oils. "Expeller-pressed uses friction and force, sometimes generating heat that compromises flavor," Anyibama noted. Similar to cold-pressed oils, the expeller process doesn't use additional chemicals, but in addition to the flavor occasionally being impacted by the process, the use of friction and heat can cause the oil to lose some of its nutrients that cold-pressed oil is able to retain.