I Tried And Ranked 4 Aldi Olive Oils And This Was My Favorite

Olive oil is one of those beloved pantry staples that can level up a meal or leave it lacking, depending on what kind you're using. It can add richness to your roast vegetables, depth to pasta sauces, and a smooth, earthy flavor to your salads. With so many olive oil options out there, it can feel overwhelming to pick the one that will serve you and your kitchen best. There are different varieties of oil that are made in different ways with different olives, and all of these choices can have you reaching for whatever is cheapest.

This choice can be especially tough at stores like Aldi, where private-label brands mean you may not be familiar with what each has to offer. Aldi is known for its unbeatable prices, but you still want to choose an oil that's going to be flavorful and satisfying. To find out which options stand out and which you can leave on the shelf, I tried every olive oil I could find at my local Aldi stores. After tasting them and comparing prices, here's how they stacked up.