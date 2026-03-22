I Tried And Ranked 4 Aldi Olive Oils And This Was My Favorite
Olive oil is one of those beloved pantry staples that can level up a meal or leave it lacking, depending on what kind you're using. It can add richness to your roast vegetables, depth to pasta sauces, and a smooth, earthy flavor to your salads. With so many olive oil options out there, it can feel overwhelming to pick the one that will serve you and your kitchen best. There are different varieties of oil that are made in different ways with different olives, and all of these choices can have you reaching for whatever is cheapest.
This choice can be especially tough at stores like Aldi, where private-label brands mean you may not be familiar with what each has to offer. Aldi is known for its unbeatable prices, but you still want to choose an oil that's going to be flavorful and satisfying. To find out which options stand out and which you can leave on the shelf, I tried every olive oil I could find at my local Aldi stores. After tasting them and comparing prices, here's how they stacked up.
4. Priano Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Coming in fourth place is Priano Extra Virgin Olive Oil. When stacked against other Aldi options, this one unfortunately could not compare. Though the price point is appealing at $6.59 for a 16.9-ounce bottle, it leaves something to be desired in terms of flavor and texture. Priano's flavor profile comes across as extremely mild and pretty flat. I'd argue it tastes almost hollow, lacking the complex flavors and aromas you typically look for in an olive oil.
The color is very light, and it has a flowery, olive-forward flavor, although you have to look for it. This oil would be nice if you're searching for one that won't overpower other flavors, such as in a marinade. However, if you're looking for something to enhance a bread plate or salad dressing, I would look elsewhere. With an almost bitter aftertaste, this is not one I'd use as a finishing oil. Priano's is definitely usable, but overall pretty underwhelming.
3. Carlini Pure Olive Oil
As the old kid's song goes, "third is the worst," but Carlini Pure Olive Oil acquitted itself decently, even in this small ranking. While the color of this oil is still extremely light, the flavors are a bit more prominent than in the aforementioned oil. At $6.25 a bottle, it's the most budget-friendly of the options. Pure olive oil is made of a blend of virgin oil and refined olive oil, which gives it a smooth and mild flavor profile. This makes it most suitable for everyday uses such as frying and roasting.
Carlini has a light, fruity flavor with a bit of earthiness. The flavor is less prominent than what you might find with an extra virgin oil, but it was pleasant enough to enjoy as a dip for bread. Something to note is that Carlini's texture is noticeably thinner than the other oils. This light, neutral flavor would be great mixed with balsamic vinaigrette for a salad dressing. If you're looking for a cost-effective oil that won't steal attention from your main ingredients, this is a fair choice.
2. California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil
California Olive Ranch places a strong second in my Aldi oil test. The flavor here is much more full-bodied and rich than the previous two. The color was noticeably darker as well, a promising sign of a deeper flavor. This oil has a strong olive-forward taste, with an earthy, almost sweet flavor that would pair well with both cooked and raw dishes. This oil is cold-pressed, a method typically associated with high quality.
The texture and boldness would be great for a marinade or sautéing vegetables, but this one tasted so nice that I would happily dress a salad or veggies with it. And although it's among the higher priced bottles at $11.59, I'd happily pay the couple extra dollars for this bottle. The flavor was genuinely that much better. To me there is a clear divide here between the first two oils and the final two; if you're a true oil snob and are looking for that rich, Mediterranean flavor, I'd definitely opt for the options in first and second place.
1. Specially Selected Premium Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Aldi's Specially Selected Premium Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil was far and away the best olive oil I tried. While it was the most expensive option at $12.09, I feel this is still a reasonable price for a quality olive oil. For my money, this is how you want your olive oil to taste — while other oils were more neutral, this one was bolder and would definitely complement fresh dishes like salads, breads, or dips. Sicilian olive oils are known for having a bit of a kick, and this one certainly delivered that.
The color is a rich yellow-green, and the texture is thick. The flavor was markedly more complex than the other oils, with a peppery bite at the front that resolved into something earthy and well-rounded. These flavors, combined with a strong and complex aroma, suggest a careful pressing process using high-quality olives. The Sicilian olives lend this a Mediterranean taste that I think many olive oil lovers seek out in their grocery store oils. This one topped the charts in both flavor and quality, which is why I recommended it even with the price bump. I can absolutely see myself using this oil not only for cooking but also for finishing dishes as well.
Methodology
I was hoping to find at least a couple more olive oil options for this piece, but after searching several Aldi stores, these were the ones I could find. I based my ranking on flavor, texture, and price. I tried each olive oil first on its own, and then as a dip for bread. This helped me evaluate the oil's taste on its own and its compatibility in a dish. I was skeptical about slurp spoonfuls of olive oil at a time, but learned it's not unheard of to drink olive oil.
When it comes down to it, I feel that all of these options are pretty affordable, and there's none that I'd strictly avoid. I think Aldi is a great example of a store where you can get a decent product for a reasonable price, and no matter which brand you try, you're ending up with a serviceable option.