The Companies Allegedly Behind 15 Trader Joe's Items
Trader Joe's is full of unique and delicious products sold under the brand's private label, but having the store's name on the package doesn't mean that's who is making those products. Like other private label retailers like Aldi and Costco, Trader Joe's keeps the identity of its vendors under wraps to help keep costs lower for consumers. This probably means very little to the average Trader Joe's customer until beloved Trader Joe's products are discontinued and the search for a suitable replacement begins.
Importantly, just because a brand is confirmed or believed to be behind a Trader Joe's product doesn't mean that the Trader Joe's item is identical to the brand's usual offering. Small recipe or ingredient changes to adhere to Trader Joe's product standards and vendor requirements aren't uncommon.
Still, knowing the vendor can help you find a close match. While the legal agreements that keep Trader Joe's brands a secret usually make it nearly impossible to confirm the companies behind the store's products, several brands have been outed over the years. This is thanks to a combination of discerning customers, loose lipped employees, and a food safety policy that errs on the side of caution, resulting in an abundance of Trader Joe's recalls.
1. Wonderful Pistachios (Dry Roasted Pistachios)
When it comes to foods like nuts, it's nearly impossible to tell one brand from another simply by looking at them, especially if the nuts in question don't have any special seasonings or flavors. That's certainly the case for pistachios roasted in their shells, which look virtually identical across brands, but a 2016 Salmonella-related recall helped unmask the major brand behind Trader Joe's pistachios as Wonderful Pistachios.
Three versions of Trader Joe's dry roasted, in shell pistachios were included in the recall: salted, unsalted, and 50% less salt. While the shelled version of Trader Joe's pistachios (unroasted, unsalted pistachio nutmeats) were not included in the recall and therefore can't definitively be linked to Wonderful, it is notable that the packaging for the shelled version is nearly identical to the dry roasted, in shell version, and Trader Joe's notes that both versions originate in California. Take that for what it's worth.
2. Taylor Farms (Prepared salads and salad kits)
Salad kits and prepared salads are a convenient way to add extra veggies to your meal, and Trader Joe's has some delicious options. The brand behind those salads is one you've almost certainly heard. In August 2026, a large recall for fresh jalapeños contaminated with Salmonella had ripple effects across the food industry because of the number of brands that used the peppers in its products. Among those was Taylor Farms, which issued a recall on a number of different products, including Trader Joe's fiesta style salad with shrimp sold in Texas.
Around the same time, during a large scale outbreak of Cyclospora related illnesses also linked to Taylor Farms, an alleged Trader Joe's employee revealed on Reddit that the store sources most of its salad kits from Taylor Farms. At the time, the source of those illnesses had not yet been narrowed down to iceberg lettuce, and the seemingly well meaning employee posted the revelation as a public service announcement. The outbreak was declared over by the Centers for Disease Control on September 11, 2026.
3. Bakkavor Foods USA (Fresh and prepared foods)
Many Trader Joe's prepared foods and meals are perfect for a picnic, and you might be surprised how many of them are made by the same company. Bakkavor Foods USA has been behind many Trader Joe's products for at least a decade and was one of the largest producers of fresh and prepared foods in both the United States and the UK before being acquired by Greencore in 2025.
In 2016, Bakkavor issued a voluntary recall of both Trader Joe's Mediterranean Hummus and White Bean & Basil Hummus due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. But hummus isn't the only food that Bakkavor produces for Trader Joe's. Three years later in 2019, another voluntary recall was issued, again for possible listeria contamination, but this time in Trader Joe's Egg Salad and Old Fashioned Potato Salad. Then, in 2023, the company issued a recall for Trader Joe's Genova Pesto because it was incorrectly packaged and contained undeclared allergens in the form of milk and walnuts, both of which can cause serious allergic reactions.
After being acquired by Greencore, Bakkavor issued another recall in 2026 for Trader Joe's Focaccia Bread with Roasted Tomato & Parmesan. Metal fragments were discovered in the bread, which the company later said came from its roasted tomato supplier.
4. Naked Juice (Smoothies and juice)
While the sugar content and some of the health claims made by Naked Juice have come under fire over the years, there's no denying that the brand makes delicious juice and smoothies. To hear some customers tell it, those same juices can be found at Trader Joe's.
Based on labels alone, those customers may be onto something. The ingredients in Trader Joe's Very Green 100% juice smoothie are a very close match to Naked's Green Machine and Trader Joe's Mango 100% juice smoothie is virtually a carbon copy of Naked's Mighty Mango Machine.
While that may be as close as we can get to confirmation today, Naked Juice and Trader Joe's go back more than two decades. In 2000, when possible Salmonella contamination resulted in a fresh juice recall in California, both Naked Juice and Trader Joe's juice were included as both were sourced from California Day-Fresh Foods at the time.
5. Barsotti (Organic Carrot Juice)
Naked Juice isn't the only brand behind the juice at Trader Joe's, at least as of 2024. Back then, a recall of under-processed organic carrot juice that carried a risk of causing botulism revealed that Trader Joe's organic carrot juice was made by Barsotti. It really wasn't that much of a surprise given that the Barsotti bottle was virtually identical to the Trader Joe's bottle, from the shape all the way down (or up) to the green cap.
Still, it was good for the carrot juice lovers to get confirmation, especially because Trader Joe's does not currently sell the organic carrot juice, and many customers miss it. Based on social media posts, it seemed to disappear from Trader Joe's shelves right around the time of the recall and never reappeared.
Trader Joe's does list an organic carrot turmeric juice blend on its website, but Barsotti does not sell a similar juice blend. Still, it's possible the carrot juice in the current juice blend originates with Barsotti and is a special recipe exclusive for Trader Joe's, but at this point, that's merely speculation.
6. Annie's (Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese)
While it is just one of many Trader Joe's myths that've been debunked that the grocery store is a spot for health food, the company does have pretty stringent standards for its products, and organic foods are easy to find. Combining both organic ingredients and a popular comfort food, the organic shells and white cheddar macaroni and cheese is long believed to be the same as Annie's organic Shells & White Cheddar macaroni and cheese.
The Trader Joe's version of the creamy comfort dish has ingredients that match Annie's almost exactly. If the ingredient similarities are not evidence enough, a packaging mistake in 2026 sealed the deal. Several customers posted photos online after allegedly opening their Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar macaroni and cheese, only to find Annie's branded white cheddar powdered cheese packets inside. Whoops. That all but confirms it for sure.
7. Kayem (Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage)
Trader Joe's customers have expressed a lot of thoughts online about the store's meat and poultry selection. Some prefer it over what they find elsewhere, while others suggest it is expensive and subpar. But, like the other private label products at Trader Joe's, it may be the same meat and poultry you've bought elsewhere under a different name.
Customers who believed the fan favorite Trader Joe's Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage was a convincing dupe for Al Fresco's version were vindicated in 2015 when a recall of Kayem chicken sausages affected both brands. At the time, both Trader Joe's Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage and Al Fresco Apple Maple Chicken Breakfast Sausage were recalled due to the possibility of contamination with small pieces of plastic.
Whether Kayem still supplies the sausages is unclear, though the Trader Joe's website suggests the sausages are unchanged since they were introduced in 2004. The October 2026 recall of over 1.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat Kayem products due to improper storage temperature does not include any Trader Joe's branded products as of this writing.
8. Enjoy Life (Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies)
Enjoy Life is a brand of snack foods and baked items known for being allergen-friendly, Kosher, vegan, and gluten-free. Despite so many restrictions, the food is delicious, which is probably why Trader Joe's opted to partner with the brand for one of its types of soft baked cookies. After an internal Enjoy Life investigation in 2022 revealed the possibility of hard plastic pieces in some of its products, the company issued a voluntary recall of specific soft baked cookies, including a batch of Trader Joe's Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies.
While this recall offered explicit confirmation that Enjoy Life was behind the cookies at Trader Joe's at the time, that may no longer be the case, at least for now. The snickerdoodle cookies currently available on the grocery store's website are not vegan, gluten-free, or allergen-friendly; butter, eggs, wheat flour, and barley flour all listed in the ingredients.
9. Celestial Seasonings (Tea)
Falling in love with a seasonal tea at Trader Joe's, only to have it discontinued is a terrible feeling. Many customers have found what they believe is a workaround. Several social media threads suggest Celestial Seasonings produces Trader Joe's tea, and that you can often order even the seasonal varieties year-round.
One of the most convincing arguments is a Reddit thread that focuses on Trader Joe's Candy Cane green tea. Not only are the ingredients identical to Celestial Seasonings Candy Cane Lane green tea, the boxes bear a striking resemblance with green clad polar bears on the front and the same box shape and design. Customers also suggest that Trader Joe's discontinued Red Refresh herbal tea is almost identical to Red Zinger by Celestial Seasonings in taste, description, and packaging.
One commenter alleges that they personally saw Trader Joe's mango tea boxes when they went on the Celestial Seasonings factory tour and recounts being told by the tour guide that Celestial Seasonings makes other teas for the retailer. What we know for sure is that Celestial Seasonings publicly partnered with Trader Joe's for two exclusive tea blends in 2013 (Harvest Blend and Chai). While the company's website previously noted this as a milestone event on its history page (via Internet Archive), the information has since been removed.
10. Snack Factory (Pretzel Slims)
Whether you enjoy the salty original version, the hard to find dark chocolate version, or the most recently released cookies and cream flavor, Trader Joe's pretzel slims are a crunchy delight. It was the rumors of the dark chocolate covered pretzel slim's discontinuation that originally tipped off customers that they might be able to satisfy their cravings with Snack Factory's dark chocolate covered pretzel crisps and fueled speculation that the snacks were one and the same.
Comparing Trader Joe's thin and crunchy pretzel slims with Snack Factory's original pretzel crisps, there are certainly some compelling similarities among the ingredients. Trader Joe's pretzel slims contain unbleached enriched flour, inverted sugar syrup, salt, malted barley, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), and sodium hydroxide. Snack Factory's pretzel crisps contain enriched flour, cane sugar, salt, tapioca malt syrup, canola oil, and [baking] soda. The two varieties also share a 1-ounce serving size with matching calorie content. Thankfully, Snack Factory's dark chocolate variety is easier to find than Trader Joe's.
11. Pacific Foods (Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup)
There's nothing like a bowl of warm soup in the fall and winter months, and few soups are as resoundingly praised as Trader Joe's organic tomato and roasted red pepper soup. Customers rave about eating the soup with grilled cheese sandwiches, macaroni and cheese balls, or even with a bit of rice mixed in to bulk it up as a standalone meal. If that has you craving a bowl for yourself but your Trader Joe's doesn't have any in stock, just pick up a carton of Pacific Food's roasted red pepper and tomato soup. A 2017 recall due to under-processing revealed they are both made by Pacific.
Although other varieties of Trader Joe's soups have not been recalled, and we therefore do not have a confirmation as to their manufacturer, the same style box that is used for the organic tomato and roasted red pepper soup (and Pacific soups) is also used for the store's organic chicken and vegetable broths, including regular and low sodium.
12. Bazzini (Dark chocolate almond butter cups)
For folks with peanut allergies, Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups can be a great alternative to the more common peanut butter cups. Unfortunately, a 2021 recall revealed that some of the almond butter cups might have inadvertently contained peanut protein. While the package label indicated traces of peanuts were possible, allergic reactions prompted the recall anyway. The recall also revealed the candy was produced by Bazzini.
Even if you don't know the name, you likely know the products. Bazzini started out in 1886, making it the oldest nut and confection company in the United States, and also the brand of peanuts sold at Yankee Stadium. Its chocolate confections are sold under the name Barton's and include not only dark chocolate almond butter cups, but also milk chocolate peanut butter cups and dark chocolate peanut butter cups. Both peanut butter cup varieties are also available at Trader Joe's and may also be produced by Bazzini.
13. Ajinomoto Foods (Frozen fried rice and shu mai)
Trader Joe's selection of snack foods is arguably only matched by its selection of frozen foods and meals, especially when it comes to international cuisine. It might not be too surprising to learn that the manufacturer behind at least some of these international frozen foods is Ajinomoto Foods, which purports to be the brand leader in the sector.
While we can't definitively say all the different products Ajinomoto provides to Trader Joe's, a large recall in early 2026 included Trader Joe's chicken fried rice. The recall was initially issued due to the possibility of glass fragments in several products across many different labels. Trader Joe's expanded on Ajinomoto's initial recall and included its vegetable fried rice, Japanese fried rice, and chicken Shu Mai to be on the safe side, confirming that all are Ajinomoto products. All of those are pretty popular TJ's products, too.
14. Stonyfield (Yogurt)
For those of us who love yogurt, Trader Joe's has plenty to choose from, and it's one of the few products whose origin is somewhat easy to pinpoint, even without a specific recall. In 2017, a writer for Fortune revealed that Stonyfield supplies Trader Joe's with a good deal of its yogurt, especially on the East Coast. Around the same time, a Trader Joe's employee confirmed Stonyfield was one of the store's partners during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session.
Even though Stonyfield had one of the worst yogurt recalls in history, that was also all the way back in 2017 and applied only to plant-based yogurt, none of which was recalled from Trader Joe's. But tracking the manufacturer of Trader Joe's yogurt is a lot easier than some other products due to the ease with which consumers can track dairy manufacturing in the United States using the website Where Is My Milk From.
Dairy plant codes used by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are stamped on all containers and can be traced to specific manufacturers. For example, Trader Joe's yogurt with dairy codes that begin with 33-14 originate at the Stonyfield plant in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
15. Stonewall Kitchen (Seasonal gourmet foods)
The holiday season is one of the best times of the year for foodies because all sorts of seasonal gourmet condiments and snacks start to hit the shelves at Trader Joe's. Among these are jams, jellies, spreads, and bar mixes, all of which can be perfect additions to holiday celebrations.
The problem is that once they're gone, they're gone. That is, unless you are a discerning customer who is able to figure out that Trader Joe's Step Up to the Snack Bar mix, discontinued garlic and onion jam, and pepper jelly are all dead ringers for the same products at Stonewall Kitchen. In particular, Trader Joe's and Stonewall Kitchen's bar mixes both contain honey roasted peanuts, honey mustard pretzels, cheddar crackers, sesame sticks, and chili lemon sticks.
Unfortunately, neither the garlic and onion jam nor the pepper jelly are currently available at Trader Joe's, but they've been known to make a comeback seasonally. If you simply can't wait, Stonewall Kitchen sells them year-round.