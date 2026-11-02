The Companies Allegedly Behind 15 Trader Joe's Items

Trader Joe's is full of unique and delicious products sold under the brand's private label, but having the store's name on the package doesn't mean that's who is making those products. Like other private label retailers like Aldi and Costco, Trader Joe's keeps the identity of its vendors under wraps to help keep costs lower for consumers. This probably means very little to the average Trader Joe's customer until beloved Trader Joe's products are discontinued and the search for a suitable replacement begins.

Importantly, just because a brand is confirmed or believed to be behind a Trader Joe's product doesn't mean that the Trader Joe's item is identical to the brand's usual offering. Small recipe or ingredient changes to adhere to Trader Joe's product standards and vendor requirements aren't uncommon.

Still, knowing the vendor can help you find a close match. While the legal agreements that keep Trader Joe's brands a secret usually make it nearly impossible to confirm the companies behind the store's products, several brands have been outed over the years. This is thanks to a combination of discerning customers, loose lipped employees, and a food safety policy that errs on the side of caution, resulting in an abundance of Trader Joe's recalls.