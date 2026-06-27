9 Trader Joe's Myths, Debunked

Trader Joe's certainly has a reputation for being different from other grocery chains. From its founding in 1967 (and even the name Trader Joe's has an interesting origin story), the chain has aimed to attract customers with adventurous tastes. Famous for its cult-favorite snacks and friendly employees, it has gained a loyal following, and this popularity has led to lots of speculation about the store and its overall brand. There are several common misconceptions about TJ's. Like many widely loved brands, Trader Joe's has developed a lore of its own, and not all of it is accurate.

The truth is often more interesting than any myths or misconceptions that may be circulating on the internet. Some of the company's most commonly repeated "facts" turn out to be misunderstandings that have spread by word of mouth, on social media, and in online forums. Before you add to the conversation about Trader Joe's policies and products, take a closer look at some of the most well-known misunderstandings.