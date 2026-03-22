The Major Brand Behind Trader Joe's Pistachios
Who doesn't love Trader Joe's? The California-based chain stands out among other retailers thanks to its unique selection of high-quality products, quirky hand-painted signage, and super reasonable prices. Another perk of shopping at TJ's is that you get access to its range of delicious private-label products, which account for a whopping 80% of its stock. Like the famous brands behind Costco's Kirkland Signature range, Trader Joe's has got some big names under its belt, including Wonderful Pistachios.
Fans are often curious about who is behind their favorite Trader Joe's products. But the company is famously secretive about its suppliers, and it wasn't Trader Joe's who spilled the beans. Instead, the answer surfaced in quite an unexpected way. It was a major recall triggered by a Salmonella outbreak in the nuts that exposed Wonderful Pistachios as its supplier ... so maybe some things are better left to the unknown. Interesting, however, is that this Salmonella reveal wasn't a one-off. Later Salmonella recalls would once again reveal the private-label suppliers behind Trader Joe's cashews.
In 2016, nine states were hit by a Salmonella outbreak that was traced back to Wonderful Pistachios, the flagship pistachio grower and processor owned by The Wonderful Company. Eleven individuals were infected with the bacteria, two of whom needed to be hospitalized. Contained in the recall were several brands that carried the pistachios, including Wonderful, Paramount Farms, and, of course, Trader Joe's. Included in the recall were Trader Joe's dry-roasted pistachios in salted, unsalted, and 50% less-salt versions.
What's the deal with Wonderful Pistachios?
Wonderful Pistachios, the largest global producer of pistachios, cultivates over 250,000 acres of land in the Central Valley of California. That single state dominates global pistachio production, supplying more than 60% of the world's crop, with California responsible for 99% of domestic output due to its ideal Mediterranean climate and fertile soil. At the heart of this industry is Lost Hills, a key hub inside California's San Joaquin Valley where Wonderful Pistachios is headquartered and where much of the nation's pistachio processing takes place.
Wonderful Pistachios operates under The Wonderful Company — formerly known as Paramount Farms — a multibillion-dollar enterprise owned by Stewart and Lynda Resnick. While the company's portfolio spans a range of industries, it is especially prominent in agriculture, food, and drink, producing not only pistachios but also almonds, mandarins, lemons, and even Fiji Water.
Despite its prestige, the pistachio incident was not the first time The Wonderful Company faced a Salmonella-related recall. In 2004, when it was still operating as Paramount Farms, the company recalled 13 million pounds of raw almonds from retailers including Costco and Trader Joe's after contamination led to 29 reported illnesses. That said, while Salmonella has affected its nut supply before, according to Wonderful Pistachios, the 2016 outbreak marks the first recall involving its pistachio products in more than 30 years. In response to the recall, the brand took action, with Wonderful Pistachios announcing: "In an effort to further enhance our food safety and ensure the health and well-being of our consumers, we have, effective immediately, proactively increased our sampling frequencies and lot size testing."