The Major Brand Behind Trader Joe's Pistachios

Who doesn't love Trader Joe's? The California-based chain stands out among other retailers thanks to its unique selection of high-quality products, quirky hand-painted signage, and super reasonable prices. Another perk of shopping at TJ's is that you get access to its range of delicious private-label products, which account for a whopping 80% of its stock. Like the famous brands behind Costco's Kirkland Signature range, Trader Joe's has got some big names under its belt, including Wonderful Pistachios.

Fans are often curious about who is behind their favorite Trader Joe's products. But the company is famously secretive about its suppliers, and it wasn't Trader Joe's who spilled the beans. Instead, the answer surfaced in quite an unexpected way. It was a major recall triggered by a Salmonella outbreak in the nuts that exposed Wonderful Pistachios as its supplier ... so maybe some things are better left to the unknown. Interesting, however, is that this Salmonella reveal wasn't a one-off. Later Salmonella recalls would once again reveal the private-label suppliers behind Trader Joe's cashews.

In 2016, nine states were hit by a Salmonella outbreak that was traced back to Wonderful Pistachios, the flagship pistachio grower and processor owned by The Wonderful Company. Eleven individuals were infected with the bacteria, two of whom needed to be hospitalized. Contained in the recall were several brands that carried the pistachios, including Wonderful, Paramount Farms, and, of course, Trader Joe's. Included in the recall were Trader Joe's dry-roasted pistachios in salted, unsalted, and 50% less-salt versions.