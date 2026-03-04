13 Trader Joe's Prepared Meals That Are Perfect For A Picnic
So, you want to host the perfect picnic — but you don't want to handle all that meal prep, or you simply don't have time to manage it all? Your answer should be Trader Joe's. Yes, the store that's better than Whole Foods has plenty of prepared foods that will take your outdoor outing into the stratosphere. The best part? You won't have to worry about preventing soggy picnic sandwiches — from salads to pasta to charcuterie, there's an easy (and tasty) solution for everyone, whether you're having a small family gathering with the kids or a huge shindig with friends or coworkers.
Sure, you could make some old-school picnic faves from the '50s, but why go to the trouble when TJ's has so many fab options at different price points (keep in mind that prices may vary depending on location)? Just grab your oversized blankets, your favorite drinks, and maybe a few outdoor party games for a fun — and easy — alfresco meal.
Get your outdoor charcuterie on with the Deli Duo
For a paltry $3.99, you can grab the Deli Duo, featuring provolone (a semi-hard cheese with a nutty, buttery taste) and Genoa salami — a fermented sausage that has tang and spice. You can eat these as is on a makeshift charcuterie board or put them on some bread for a quick (but tasty) sandwich.
Flesh out the charcuterie theme with an Antipasto Stick
You really can make an easy charcuterie board for your picnic by getting the Deli Duo and then adding some Antipasto Stick Prosciutto Wrapped Mozzarella Cheese. At $1.99, these are a bit pricier, but you don't need many, as they're designed to simply whet the appetite.
Freshen things up with Chicken Lettuce Wraps
For $5.99, you can get a Trader Joe's Chicken Lettuce Wrap kit — it has everything you need: cooked chicken, fried noodles, a sauce, and the lettuce you're meant to put everything in. Sure, it's designed to be heated, but as the chicken is fully cooked, you can enjoy it cold at a picnic, too.
Cool off with a Korean-Style Bibim-Guksu
Traditionally eaten in summer, bibim guksu is a spicy cold Korean noodle dish people enjoy to beat the heat. Note that this isn't the same bibim guksu you'd get at a Korean restaurant, where you'd probably be served traditional wheat or buckwheat noodles. This version has rice noodles, for example, but at $4.99, it's still the perfect choice when the sun is shining, the weather is high, and you just want to stretch right up and touch the sky.
Brighten the day with Lemon Basil Pasta Salad
Don't want something spicy but still want to enjoy cool, refreshing pasta? Try Lemon Basil Pasta Salad, featuring farfalle pasta, zucchini, spinach, peas, and Asiago cheese tossed with a basil lemonette — all for $4.99.
Throw another shrimp on the barbie (or in the Fiesta Salad)
Looking for a more traditional salad? Grab a Trader Joe's Fiesta Salad With Shrimp. For $6.99, you get a crispy salad base, roasted corn, fresh shrimp, pico de gallo, black beans, tortilla strips, a wedge of lime, and a zesty poblano dressing. Yum.
Try a Greek twist on a traditional chicken salad
What's a picnic without some creamy chicken salad, either in a lettuce wrap or a sandwich? You can buy a whole tub for $5.49. You'll get sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and Kalamata olives in a creamy but bright dressing of mayo, lemon, dill, and more.
Keep it meat free with an Avocado Ranch Salad Kit
For vegetarians, or simply those who love ranch and avocado, this Trader Joe's Salad Kit contains everything you need (sans plates and cutlery). For $3.99, you get three and a half servings of mixed greens, corn chips, cheese, onion, and avocado ranch dressing.
Keep the avocado rollin' with a California Roll
If you're an avocado fiend, or you simply love a bit of sushi (and don't want to worry about raw fish in ambient temperatures), grab a pack of California Rolls for $5.99.
Enjoy a textural sensation with TJ's Classic Greek Salad
A personal favorite, this Greek Salad packs a punch of flavor and textural contrast. For $3.49, you'll enjoy perfectly salty feta, tomato, peppers, onion, cucumber, and a sea of briny olives, all on a bed of greens with a red wine vinaigrette.
Add some crunch and creaminess with Tofu Spring Rolls
Another one of our personal faves, Trader Joe's Spring Rolls With Tofu are the perfect handheld main for a picnic. Plus, they come with a delish cashew dipping sauce that you could also drizzle on some greens as a tasty dressing, helping that $5.49 price tag go just a bit further.
Have a little sweet treat (with a generous helping of protein)
We don't want every dish at a picnic to be savory, now do we? Sometimes, we want a little sweet treat — but one that's filling, ideally. A four-pack of pancakes will net you 20 grams of protein for only $3.79 — and best of all, they're gluten-free.
Make your udon picnic friendly by ditching the soup
Instead of having udon soup, as is traditional, you can make it portable (and thus picnic-friendly) by grabbing one of Trader Joe's Peanut Udon Noodle Salads for $4.99. Rich in texture thanks to crunchy carrots and cabbage, red peppers, and roasted peanuts, the salad also comes with a peanut-ginger dressing that has the smallest kick from cayenne. It's vegan, but anyone can enjoy this bad boy.