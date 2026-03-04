13 Trader Joe's Prepared Meals That Are Perfect For A Picnic

So, you want to host the perfect picnic — but you don't want to handle all that meal prep, or you simply don't have time to manage it all? Your answer should be Trader Joe's. Yes, the store that's better than Whole Foods has plenty of prepared foods that will take your outdoor outing into the stratosphere. The best part? You won't have to worry about preventing soggy picnic sandwiches — from salads to pasta to charcuterie, there's an easy (and tasty) solution for everyone, whether you're having a small family gathering with the kids or a huge shindig with friends or coworkers.

Sure, you could make some old-school picnic faves from the '50s, but why go to the trouble when TJ's has so many fab options at different price points (keep in mind that prices may vary depending on location)? Just grab your oversized blankets, your favorite drinks, and maybe a few outdoor party games for a fun — and easy — alfresco meal.