11 Popular Wines Sommeliers Say You Can Swap For A Better Bargain

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Whether trying a new bottle from the store or ordering from a wine list at a restaurant, exploring wine can get expensive quickly. But that doesn't always have to be the case. With so many wines and wine regions in the world, there's no shortage of affordable options. The problem is knowing what to look for among all those regions, names, and grapes.

To help you make less of a dent in your bank account, we talked to three sommeliers about more affordable alternatives to some of the world's better-known wines: Megumi Calver, sommelier and founder of Merobebe; Chris Dillman, Advanced Sommelier and director of liquor, beer, and wine at Littleton's Market in Columbus, Ohio; and Joshua Gosline, sommelier and founder of wine education and events platform OENOMAD. The next time you're tempted to gravitate toward a familiar wine, consider one of the swaps below to find a better deal and possibly even a new favorite.