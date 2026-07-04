California Vs France Vs New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: How Do The Wines Differ?

As summer approaches, few things beat a good, cool glass of white wine, and sauvignon blanc — dry, bright, acidic, and refreshingly crisp — more often than not hits the right spot. As the name suggests, the wine originates in 16th-century France — specifically, and most likely, the Loire Valley — but now that two other winemaking heavyweights, California's Sonoma and Napa valleys and New Zealand's Marlborough region, have emerged as contenders, the question is: Which sauvignon blanc is best, and how do they differ?

Across the Atlantic and Pacific, sauvignon blancs share some common characteristics: The wines are usually highly aromatic, herbal, and renowned for their pungency — so much so that some have even compared them, less flatteringly, to cat urine, a result of the chemical compound 4-MMP. But the different varieties often have distinct flavor notes, meaning that — depending on your taste — it's worth exploring the different regional styles before settling on a specific bottle.