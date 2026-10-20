These Are The 11 Best Italian Foods You Can Buy At Costco Right Now
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Oh Costco, the land of the plentiful. Aside from the sheer volume of affordable essentials available at Costco, one of the best things about the massive warehouse is that this land of the plentiful includes plenty from all lands! One of those lands is Italy... which, when it comes to food, is arguably the best land of all.
If you're looking for Italian goods and goodies, you've come to the right place. Costco warehouses across the U.S. offer a plethora of Italian foods to choose from, whether you're on the hunt for delicious cheeses, sweet treats, or go-to groceries for weeknight Italian dinners.
As always, though, some products are better than others — so we're rounding up the best of the best Italian foods that you should try at Costco. These particular products make the cut because they're either imported, authentic Italian goods, or they're Italian-style foods that have earned stellar reviews for great quality and taste. Just note that Costco usually has many different items in rotation, and inventory can vary from store to store, so be sure to check online to confirm what's currently available at your Costco location. Prices may vary based on your location.
1. Kirkland Signature Parmigiano-Reggiano
Kirkland Signature Parmigiano-Reggiano is the perfect product to kick off this list, because this one of the most loved, and most authentic, Italian products on Costco's shelves. The Parmigiano-Reggiano at Costco is a must-buy for any cheese lover because it's a great price for a high quality Italian cheese that's actually the real deal.
The Americanized version of the cheese, called parmesan, is not the same thing as Parmigiano-Reggiano. Authentic Parmigiano-Reggiano comes from one of a handful of areas in Italy: either Parma, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Mantua, or Modena. It's regulated by a consortium and must meet strict standards under DOC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata) law to be considered Parmigiano-Reggiano — aside from its origin, it must be made from cow's milk and aged at least two years. A good way to confirm authenticity is to look at the rind on the cheese; it should be stamped with a signature dotted "Parmigiano-Reggiano". You can also look for the Parmigiano-Reggiano Consortium logo on the packaging, which shows an image of a wheel of cheese next to a triangular wedge.
Costco's Parmigiano-Reggiano hits all the marks, and it tastes great, too. This cheese offers the rich, nutty, complex, and deeply savory notes you want from a Parmigiano-Reggiano. And once you taste the real thing, trust us — you'll never go back to "parmesan" again.
2. Kirkland Signature Pecorino Romano
Speaking of delectable Italian cheeses, Kirkland Signature Pecorino Romano is another stellar find at Costco, because again it's both delicious and authentic. Similar to Costco's Parmigiano-Reggiano, you can tell the cheese is real thanks to the words "Pecorino Romano" you'll find stamped on the rind, as well as a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) seal on the packaging. Kirkland sources this cheese from Sardinia, Italy.
While Parmigiano-Reggiano is made from cow's milk, Pecorino Romano is made from sheep pasture-raised sheep's milk. During the cheese-making process, Pecorino Romano is salted, which gives it a beautiful sharpness. It's typically aged for at least five months; Kirkland brand Pecorino Romano is aged for nine. The result is a very sharp, salty, earthy, and slightly tangy hard cheese that tastes amazing mixed into any risotto or pasta dish (especially cacio e pepe), shaved onto soups and salads, or just bitten into by itself in all of its sharp and salty glory. Pecorino Romano is a special cheese, and Costco is the go-to place to find the good stuff at a great price.
3. Kirkland Signature Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Costco offers no shortage when it comes to olive oil selection, so there is always some debate over which product is the best. With various olive oils in and out of rotation, the answer tends to change a lot, but there's no question that Kirkland Signature Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil is one of the higher-quality Italian olive oils to grace Costco's aisles.
This is a great choice for several reasons. First, it's a cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, which means it's the freshest, highest quality grade available (as opposed to a "virgin olive oil", or an unspecified "olive oil" which tend to be blends with various extraction methods). It's also produced in a dark, glass bottle (rather than a transparent or plastic one), which is the best way to preserve the oil's quality and freshness. This extra virgin olive oil in particular is not only certified Organic, but it's also a single-origin oil — the olives used to make it are all traceable to a single region in Tuscany (versus bottles made from vague blends that don't disclose sourcing).
This PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) extra virgin olive oil has a slightly bitter finish which is characteristic of most good olive oil, but it's also got some pleasant peppery notes and a bit of fruitiness and brightness. It's great for dipping, finishing off dishes, and creating dressings, so use it anywhere that you want that beloved olive oil flavor to shine through.
4. Citterio Prosciutto Di Parma
If you're a prosciutto person, look no further than Costco to stock up on your favorite cured meat. The Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma that you'll find at the warehouse is another authentic Italian product that won't disappoint. Sliced paper-thin, this prosciutto is a little salty and a little sweet, with a delicate texture and that signature cured, clean finish.
This product also contains the DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta) label, which means it's produced and packaged in Italy, and because this is Prosciutto "Di Parma", it's made specifically from the hind legs of pigs that come from one of 11 regions in Italy (similar to how Parmigiano-Reggiano and Pecorino Romano are regulated). Citterio's Prosciutto Di Parma comes from Felino, Parma, and the pork is dry-air cured using only sea salt (with no other additives) for a minimum of 140 days.
This Italian staple is the perfect addition to any charcuterie board and great eaten on its own, but it also pairs wonderfully with something sweet or salty like ripe melon or creamy burrata. Throw it on sandwiches, or crisp it up and add it to a veggie dish to level things up. You can't really go wrong.
5. Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto
Pesto is one of those staples that's great to have handy in the fridge because it's good on just about anything, and Costco does a great pesto. The Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto gets rave reviews from customers for being one of the best jarred pesto products out there and a fan favorite at Costco. And, it's only $10 for a large 22-ounce jar. If that seems like a lot of pesto to eat, don't worry, this stuff freezes excellently.
Why is this pesto such a winner? First off, it's another product that uses authentic Italian ingredients: This time, imported Genovese Italian basil (DOP). Aside from the fresh, vibrant basil, Kirkland's pesto is made with both Parmesan cheese and Pecorino Romano cheese (also DOP), pine nuts, garlic, and a blend of extra virgin olive oil and sunflower oil. The herbaceous flavor shines through without being overly garlicky, and it's a bright pesto with a delicious, subtly chunky texture to it that allows you to really taste each ingredient.
It's obviously amazing on pasta, but there are plenty of other deliciously creative ways to use this pesto, from eggs, toast, and soups to chicken and salmon. It's a great addition to just about any meal, so it's definitely worth keeping in your fridge or freezer for that easy extra zing.
6. Garofalo Organic Pasta
There obviously had to be a pasta included on this list, because what's more Italian than pasta? Garofalo Organic Pasta is one of the best Italian options you'll find on Costco's shelves. Dried pasta is a great kitchen staple to buy in bulk because it doesn't go bad, and it's one of the most versatile ingredients out there.
While dried pasta is generally very low-cost and easy to come by, not all pastas are created equal; once you use a higher quality brand, you'll taste the difference. Garofalo Organic Pasta is obviously organic which is great, but it's also made in Italy with 100% durum wheat semolina. That matters because this coarse, ancient grain is high in protein density, which is what allows pasta to hold up well while it cooks, resulting in a perfect al dente with that chew that you're looking for. The nutty, earthy flavor of the wheat can also come through without being muddled by other cheaper flour blends.
The package of Garofalo Organic Pasta at Costco comes with six bags that over a pound each, which makes it a great deal. And the best part is that the six-pack includes three different pasta shapes — penne ziti regate, casarecce, and gemelli — so you can whip up a whole array of different pasta dishes at home that don't feel repetitive.
7. Kirkland Signature Five-Cheese Tortelloni
If you're looking for a ready-made pasta option that makes for a quick, easy, delicious meal during the week, the Kirkland Signature Five-Cheese Tortelloni available at Costco is a great go-to that customers love. This tortellini is a fan favorite because it freezes well, cooks in just two minutes, and tastes delicious with all kinds of different sauces and preparations, whether you're tossing them in a pesto or marinara sauce or even adding them to a homemade soup.
This product isn't imported from Italy like some of the others, but it does use a few authentic Italian ingredients. The five cheeses that make up the filling in this five-cheese tortelloni: Parmigiano-Reggiano (yes, the real deal), ricotta, mascarpone, Pecorino Romano, and mozzarella. It's hard not to like that medley of creamy, salty, and sharp cheeses. The tortelloni includes a few other ingredients like breadcrumbs, various types of vegetable fibers, and potatoes, and the pasta itself is made with semolina, eggs, and water.
Costco's tortelloni comes in a 3-pound package, so it'll last for several meals. It's the perfect thing to have on hand when you want a no-fuss, comforting Italian meal that you can make in a matter of minutes.
8. Kirkland Signature Organic Modena Balsamic Vinegar
Similar to its extra virgin olive oil products, Costco offers a great option for an authentic balsamic vinegar as well. Kirkland Signature Organic Modena Balsamic Vinegar is a high-quality vinegar at a solid price that delivers on the sweet, syrupy, velvety goodness you want from a good balsamic.
To clarify, this product isn't DOP Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale, which is the highest designation with the strictest standards; that would mean its made only of grape must from grapes grown in Modena or Reggio Emilia and aged for a minimum of 12 years (and it would be way more expensive). However, Kirkland Signature Organic Modena Balsamic Vinegar is labeled PGI — Protected Geographical Indication which means it's still made in Modena. Within PGI, there is a tiered leaf system that indicates quality with one to five leaves; this particular balsamic has earned five leaves, which means it's pretty much as good as it gets without being DOP. Costco's balsamic vinegar is thick and syrupy with notes of plum and sweet spices, making it delicious for drizzling on anything from cheese to salads to ice cream.
9. Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce
Nothing beats a homemade marinara sauce with simple, fresh ingredients... but sometimes you just don't have time to make everything from scratch. When it comes to jarred pasta sauces, Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce is surprisingly tasty and gets a lot of love from consumers. And it probably has something to do with the fact that it's made in Italy.
This pre-made marinara sauce is so easy to add to pastas, meatballs, and other dishes you can make at home, but the great thing about Rao's is that this brand is intentional with its ingredients and doesn't sacrifice quality. The marinara sauce is made with whole peeled Italian tomatoes, olive oil, onions, garlic, basil, salt, pepper, and oregano. That's it. No other additives, preservatives, or other ingredients that have no business being in a marinara sauce. The sauce is slow-simmered in small batches before its jarred, and because the ingredients are so pure and simple, its homemade taste really holds up.
10. La Dolce Vita Classic Almond Biscotti
Can't make a Costco trip without getting a little something sweet, so why not try some delicious Italian desserts? First up are these La Dolce Vita Classic Almond Biscotti, which get high praise from customers for their quality, authenticity, and delicious, just-right almond flavor.
This product isn't imported from Italy, but these biscotti do come from an Italian brand and the cookies are very authentic to what you'd find in Italy. Nonni's Bakery makes the biscotti using a recipe that originated generations ago in Luino, Italy, where the founder of the company was born. Unlike other packaged cookies that often come with a long list of unwanted ingredients, these biscotti are made with a handful of real, simple ingredients like wheat flour, sugar, butter, whole almonds, cornmeal, eggs, baking powder, and anise seed.
Biscotti, which actually means "twice-baked" in Italian, are made by baking the dough and then cutting it into the signature slices and baking it again to get it extra toasty and crispy. These classic almond biscotti don't disappoint with their delightful crunchy texture and whole toasted almonds, and they make the perfect companion to dunk in your coffee.
11. Lavazza Whole Bean Espresso
And if you need some great coffee to dunk that biscotti into, Lavazza Whole Bean Espresso is definitely up for the task. This whole bean coffee is an Italian-style light roast that's made with 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America. The coffee is richly bodied with a fruity and floral aroma, and it's a great option at Costco for the price.
Lavazza is a company with deep Italian roots that started as a coffee shop in Turin, Italy all the way back in 1895. The once small coffee business eventually became the largest company in Italy, and today it's a global brand with products across the globe. Lavazza a very trusted and respected brand when it comes to good quality coffee, and its Italian heritage has a lot to do with that.
With an intensity level of 5 out of 10, this coffee is super versatile, and customers love using it for variety of preparations, from pour over and cold brew coffee to classic espresso and drip coffee. It's a little sweet and a little nutty, mellow enough to work across several applications, and balanced enough to make a delicious espresso.