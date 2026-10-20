These Are The 11 Best Italian Foods You Can Buy At Costco Right Now

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Oh Costco, the land of the plentiful. Aside from the sheer volume of affordable essentials available at Costco, one of the best things about the massive warehouse is that this land of the plentiful includes plenty from all lands! One of those lands is Italy... which, when it comes to food, is arguably the best land of all.

If you're looking for Italian goods and goodies, you've come to the right place. Costco warehouses across the U.S. offer a plethora of Italian foods to choose from, whether you're on the hunt for delicious cheeses, sweet treats, or go-to groceries for weeknight Italian dinners.

As always, though, some products are better than others — so we're rounding up the best of the best Italian foods that you should try at Costco. These particular products make the cut because they're either imported, authentic Italian goods, or they're Italian-style foods that have earned stellar reviews for great quality and taste. Just note that Costco usually has many different items in rotation, and inventory can vary from store to store, so be sure to check online to confirm what's currently available at your Costco location. Prices may vary based on your location.