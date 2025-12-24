The Desserts To Try When Traveling In Italy, According To Rick Steves

Rick Steves can point you in the direction of affordable food all throughout Europe, but he has said that the best meal he's had in his life was in Italy. So it's not surprising that the travel aficionado also has some recommendations for desserts that extend far beyond cups of colorful gelato.

On his blog, Steves' first recommendation for travelers is to make a trip to Biscottificio Artigiano Innocenti. Located in Rome, the bakery has been operating for over eight decades and serves up a variety of sweet baked goods. Seasonal cookies are always a hit and come in a variety of shapes, from hearts and gingerbread men to decorated versions that are perfect for spooky season. There's also an array of treats, including biscotti, pastries, and other assorted cookies. In addition, the shop whips up "Romeo and Juliet"-themed sweets. The culinary ode to Romeo takes form in cookies with hazelnut and chocolate, while the homage to Juliet is a vanilla meringue.

Steves also encouraged travelers to seek out torta della nonna, an Italian cake everyone should try at least once. This traditional Tuscan dessert is filled with a simple vanilla custard and may be served open or topped with pastry. Either way, it is then garnished with pine nuts and icing sugar (also known as confectioner's sugar), and can be served on its own or with gelato.