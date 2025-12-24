The Desserts To Try When Traveling In Italy, According To Rick Steves
Rick Steves can point you in the direction of affordable food all throughout Europe, but he has said that the best meal he's had in his life was in Italy. So it's not surprising that the travel aficionado also has some recommendations for desserts that extend far beyond cups of colorful gelato.
On his blog, Steves' first recommendation for travelers is to make a trip to Biscottificio Artigiano Innocenti. Located in Rome, the bakery has been operating for over eight decades and serves up a variety of sweet baked goods. Seasonal cookies are always a hit and come in a variety of shapes, from hearts and gingerbread men to decorated versions that are perfect for spooky season. There's also an array of treats, including biscotti, pastries, and other assorted cookies. In addition, the shop whips up "Romeo and Juliet"-themed sweets. The culinary ode to Romeo takes form in cookies with hazelnut and chocolate, while the homage to Juliet is a vanilla meringue.
Steves also encouraged travelers to seek out torta della nonna, an Italian cake everyone should try at least once. This traditional Tuscan dessert is filled with a simple vanilla custard and may be served open or topped with pastry. Either way, it is then garnished with pine nuts and icing sugar (also known as confectioner's sugar), and can be served on its own or with gelato.
More desserts to try in Italy, according to Rick Steves
Rick Steves' passion for Italian desserts doesn't end there. He also recommends crostata di ricotta, a tart with a shortbread crust and sweetened ricotta filling. Reminiscent of a simple ricotta cheesecake, it can be enhanced with anything from cinnamon or chocolate to a classic sour cherry jam. For another option that's adjacent to a well-known dessert, try panforte. Similar to fruitcake, it is dense, sweet, and filled with nuts, candied fruit, and a touch of heat. Meanwhile, if something cold and refreshing is what you're after, grattachecca may be just what you need while strolling the streets. For this one, purveyors finely shave ice — either by hand or with a machine — and flavor it with syrups that may even be proprietary.
Finally, if you're a fan of cream puffs, you won't want to miss out on bignè in the boot-shaped country. The custard-filled pastries are traditionally served on March 19 in joint celebration of the Feast of St. Joseph and Father's Day. Depending on where you are in the country, biting into the crisp fried choux pastry may reveal anything from a simple sweet and creamy filling to chocolate or ricotta and pistachio cream.