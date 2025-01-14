Refined Vs Extra Virgin Olive Oil: What's The Difference?

Olive oil — a staple for centuries around the globe, from Europe to North Africa, but did you know that not all olive oils are created equal? Among the many types of olive oil you've probably encountered, "refined" and "extra virgin" are the labels you're most likely to run into on a trip to the store.

But these labels are more than just marketing terms. They denote significant differences in the production methods, quality, and uses. While refined olive oil has undergone treatment to improve imperfections, extra virgin olive oil is all-natural and renowned for its delicious flavor and nutrition. For example, in Spain, the world's largest producer of olive oil, olive oil is made using traditional methods. Due to this laborious production and a selection of high-quality olives, EVOO is more expensive than refined olive oil, but if you're looking for the best taste available, there is just no beating it.

Alternatively, refined olive oil has a more neutral palate and is more suited to being cooked with. And refined olive oil is typically more affordable than extra virgin olive oil, making it a more wallet-friendly option for everyday cooking.

Beyond their culinary applications, these oils also differ in legal classifications. Extra virgin olive oil, often abbreviated as EVOO, must meet rigorous international standards for taste, aroma, and acidity. Understanding the difference can help you make better choices in the kitchen and appreciate what each oil can deliver.