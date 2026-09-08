Elevate Your Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich With These 5 Ordering Requests
Culver's was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, and is now a chain of fast food restaurants specializing in ButterBurgers, a regional specialty that's one of the foods that taste better in the Midwest. The chain's dedication to freshness and use of products sourced from the Dairy State have gained it a reputation for having one of the best burgers from a fast food restaurant, and it's also renowned for its other Wisconsin specialties, like cheese curds and frozen custard. The company also distinguishes itself by providing top-notch customer service, including bringing your order to your table, which makes diners feel more like they're in a casual restaurant than a fast food chain. The burgers here are so great that other menu items sometimes get overlooked, like Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich.
This sandwich is served on a buttered and toasted kaiser roll — just like the burger chain's ButterBurgers — and is topped with slowly braised chuck roast that's shredded in-store. You can add cheese or any number of toppings to your sandwich to customize it. However, with a little creativity, along with borrowing from other sections of the menu, you can come up with some really interesting combinations that may make you forget all about Culver's signature hamburgers. From classic diner-inspired fare to something that will transport you to Munich in late September, below are five ordering tips that will elevate your Beef Pot Roast Sandwich.
Create a French dip-inspired sandwich
A French dip sandwich is a simple affair consisting of slices of roast beef inside a roll that's then dipped into the beef's pan juices or served with a cup of classic au jus for dipping it yourself. It originated in Los Angeles, California, in the early 1900s, and two restaurants lay claim to its invention: Philippe's and Cole's. However, you can claim credit for ordering a pot roast dip at Culver's with just a few tweaks to the regular menu item, and it may just compete with some of the chains that serve the best French dip sandwiches.
Begin by switching the kaiser bun that comes with the Beef Pot Roast Sandwich for the hoagie roll from the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich. A traditional French dip can be enjoyed with or without cheese, but being that you're in a restaurant founded in the Dairy State, you owe it to yourself to add two slices of Wisconsin cheddar to your sandwich. Some grilled onions add extra moisture and umami but are optional. What isn't optional, though, is requesting a cup of pot roast gravy to dip your sandwich into. And there you have it: a Culver's Dip. And if you like a little heat with your sandwich, make sure to request a couple of packets of horseradish sauce.
Build a diner-style pot roast melt
A melt sandwich is a diner classic, and while patty melts are known everywhere, including at Culver's, you can put pretty much any filling into this type of sammie and still call it a melt. The elements that need to be consistent, though, are the cheese and the toasting, though rye bread is also strongly associated with the traditional patty melt. That means you can totally create a pot roast melt, and Culver's has all the elements to do it.
You can create this by starting with the burger chain's Wisconsin Swiss Melt. Just request that your handheld be made with rye bread instead of the sourdough bread that comes standard. Swap the beef for pot roast, and make sure to tell the staff to toast it all together so that the cheese, meat, and onions all marry. But if they can't do that, you can always just order a side of pot roast and assemble it yourself.
Turn Culver's pot roast into a Texas-style feast
While barbecue is popular throughout the U.S., and different regions have their own variations on the theme, Texas is known for its barbecued beef brisket. Although Culver's pot roast is made with chuck roast and isn't smoked, it's a great starting point for creating a giant Lone Star State-inspired sandwich piled high with toppings at this Midwestern institution. Start with a regular Beef Pot Roast Sandwich, but opt for the buttered and toasted sourdough bread that's used on the Grilled Cheese (it's the closest you'll get to Texas toast). Add bacon and cheddar, and don't be afraid to double up on each for this bad boy.
Now, add an order of coleslaw and fried pickles to your sandwich, along with two orders of barbecue sauce to smother everything in. The sauce will transform the pot roast into an entirely new dish, while the fried pickles add some acidity that cuts through the richness of the meat, cheese, and bacon. Finally, the creamy coleslaw, which is traditionally served with barbecue, cools down all those bold flavors. If you want to add a kick to it, toss on some pickled jalapeño slices.
Give your sandwich a zesty, Latin-inspired twist
Throughout Latin America, you'll find a variety of zesty, spicy meat stews, from New Mexican carne adovada made with pureed chiles to the tomato-based Cuban ropa vieja, and you can recreate the flavors of such braises at Culver's, too. Start with a regular Beef Pot Roast Sandwich with raw onions and jalapeños, but order the beef and toppings on the side, along with an extra bowl or custard cup.
Now, order a side of marinara and Buffalo dipping sauce, and mix them into the cup or bowl that you requested. You're going to want to play around with the proportions until you get just the right balance of flavors. Of course, that's up to your own taste, but the goal is to end up with a bold, tangy sauce with a bit of a kick, and if you only want a hint of heat, opt for a packet of Cholula sauce instead. Once you've concocted the perfect sauce, pour it over the pot roast, mix well, and assemble your sandwich.
Channel Bavarian biergarten flavors
Oktoberfest is a German celebration that's actually observed in the latter half of September and ends in October. It's marked by lots of beer and rich southern German foods, including bratwurst and sauerbraten, a dish of marinated beef roast smothered in a lightly sweet and sour gravy. With a few tweaks and a little work on your part, you can convert Culver's classic Beef Pot Roast Sandwich into a sauerbraten-inspired creation worthy of a Bavarian biergarten.
Start with a regular pot roast sandwich, but opt for a pretzel bun, which is not only on theme for this hack but will also stand up to the other elements you'll be adding. Add some sauerkraut from the Grilled Reuben Melt, and order a side of beef gravy and a couple of packets of malt vinegar, and request a sugar packet, which you may be able to grab at the self-service drink station. Squirt a little of the vinegar over the beef — this mimics the tangy marinade in the traditional German recipe. Now, add the rest of your vinegar and a little bit of the sugar to the beef gravy, and give it a good stir; you want to have a good balance of sweet, sour, and savory before you smother your pot roast in this luscious sauce.