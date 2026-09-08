Elevate Your Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich With These 5 Ordering Requests

Culver's was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, and is now a chain of fast food restaurants specializing in ButterBurgers, a regional specialty that's one of the foods that taste better in the Midwest. The chain's dedication to freshness and use of products sourced from the Dairy State have gained it a reputation for having one of the best burgers from a fast food restaurant, and it's also renowned for its other Wisconsin specialties, like cheese curds and frozen custard. The company also distinguishes itself by providing top-notch customer service, including bringing your order to your table, which makes diners feel more like they're in a casual restaurant than a fast food chain. The burgers here are so great that other menu items sometimes get overlooked, like Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich.

This sandwich is served on a buttered and toasted kaiser roll — just like the burger chain's ButterBurgers — and is topped with slowly braised chuck roast that's shredded in-store. You can add cheese or any number of toppings to your sandwich to customize it. However, with a little creativity, along with borrowing from other sections of the menu, you can come up with some really interesting combinations that may make you forget all about Culver's signature hamburgers. From classic diner-inspired fare to something that will transport you to Munich in late September, below are five ordering tips that will elevate your Beef Pot Roast Sandwich.