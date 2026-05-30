Why Coleslaw Is Traditionally Served With BBQ

Some food pairings come so strongly intertwined, understanding their coupling might appear futile. Few question the serving of ketchup alongside french fries and it can (mistakenly) appear that chips and salsa were made for each other. For Southerners, another such tried-and-true combo is cole slaw and barbecue.

The crunchy cabbage-based salad appears across a wide array of barbecue styles. Alongside slow-cooked pork, Carolinians bite into vigorously minced slaw varieties, crafted with mustard, barbecue sauce or vinegar in lieu of mayo. Texans enjoy a creamy-acidic coleslaw rendition, perfect for the regional barbecue style's extra smoky flavors. Not to mention Memphis and Kansas City style barbecue also employs the distinct cabbage crunch to cut through meats. America's barbecue traditions throw the slaw both into sandwiches and on the side; yet more-often-than-not, the salad's there in some form.

It's a strongly intertwined history that traces back decades. Printed evidence of the cabbage being served alongside barbecue dates back to the 1880s, and the pairing became common by the early 20th century. Expectedly, there's advantageous texture and flavor at work; an easy cole slaw recipe offers a zesty crunch that contrasts tender meats. Meanwhile, the cole slaw dressing establishes a palate-cleansing flavor –a refreshing cold bite to munch on without overbearing the complex smokey flavors. Plus, the cole slaw's gentle touch of acid or heat helps cut through the fat. The duo represents a storied American culinary tradition, making it a combo that's easy to understand.